A Frenchman joins the NFL

This is a major milestone for French American football. At 26, Jeffrey M'Ba has officially signed a contract with the Washington Commanders after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This signing nonetheless allows him to fulfill his dream of joining the world's premier football league.

The Franco-Gabonese player thus becomes one of the few French players to join the NFL, more than 30 years after Richard Tardits, the last Frenchman to have made this journey.

Even though he wasn't drafted, M'Ba impressed with his impressive physical profile and the experience he gained at the American college level.

Standing 6'6” and weighing 304 pounds, the defensive lineman possesses attributes that catch the eye of scouts. His journey in the United States also reflects his steady progression: he played for Auburn in 2022, then for Purdue in 2023 and 2024, before finishing his career at SMU in 2025.

An Opportunity for Jeffrey M'Ba in the NFL

Despite not being selected in the draft, this signing represents a very real gateway to the NFL. In Washington, the situation could work in his favor, as the team is focused on integrating young players to build its future.

For M'Ba, the challenge will now be to earn a spot on the roster, particularly through training camp and preseason games. The competition is fierce, but his size and experience could work in his favor.

His journey also illustrates the evolution of American football in France, where more and more players are trying their luck across the Atlantic. Even though the road to a starting spot is still long, this signing marks an important milestone.

Jeffrey M'Ba will now have the opportunity to prove he belongs among the elite, and perhaps pave the way for a new generation of French players in the NFL.

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