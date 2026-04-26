A dirty trick: the CH and the Lightning didn’t appreciate Ridly Greig’s move

Yesterday, the Senators were swept by the Hurricanes.

Trailing 0-3 in the series, the Sens players showed a lot of frustration during Game 4, which notably led to a dirty move by Ridly Greig in the second period.

During a scuffle after the whistle following a denied clear, the forward threw a sucker punch at defenseman Sean Walker, who was already grappling with another Sens player, Warren Foegele.

#GoSensGo F Ridly Greig will face a hearing for roughing #SoundTheSiren D Sean Walker (beginning of clip). Date and time TBD. pic.twitter.com/EJAcFwKuR0 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 26, 2026

It may not be the most straightforward punch, but it's a sneaky and completely unnecessary move, especially with the game still tied 0-0 when he and the Sens should have been focusing on winning this one-off game.

Let's just say that's a very poor way to handle frustration.

Even though he wasn't penalized on the play, Greig will have to meet with the player safety department and face a suspension at the start of next season (since his is over).

In fact, according to Pierre LeBrun, Greig's gesture was a topic of discussion among several Canadiens and Lightning players in both teams' locker rooms this morning.

There was some chatter about what Greig did in both Tampa and Montreal locker rooms this morning. Let's just say some players in both locker rooms very much thought that was completely wrong and crossing the line. https://t.co/MpJnLTVSqw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2026

Many believe it was an unacceptable (completely wrong) move that crossed the line.

It's reassuring to hear this kind of talk from players on both teams on the eve of Game 4 of the series.

So far, we've been treated to a physical, hard-hitting series between two teams that don't like each other and aren't shy about showing it.

Both sides are clearly trying to intimidate their opponent.

However, despite the physical nature of this first-round matchup, we've been treated to clean hockey, and we can hope that continues through the end of the series.

Because so far, we've also seen close contests, with all three games going to overtime and never more than a one-goal margin between the two teams, who've had to focus above all on playing hockey.

However, one might wonder: if one team were to take a three- or four-goal lead, could we see things get out of hand given all the animosity between the two teams?

We'll only find out in the upcoming games.

In a nutshell

– Solid stat!

Jakub Dobes thrives in front of the Bell Centre crowd#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/eA7lubw7WH — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 26, 2026

– Buffalo takes a 3-1 lead over Boston.

– Jeremy Swayman wasn't happy.

Jeremy Swayman had some WORDS for the Bruins bench after being pulled pic.twitter.com/9lSbs9rj1d — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 26, 2026

– One last lap?

Anze Kopitar takes the ice for what could be his final NHL game : Avalanche vs. Kings LIVE on SNW, SNP, and SN360 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/B9ulrFOdtR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

– His first of the playoffs.

NATHAN MACKINNON SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE #STANLEYCUP PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/WJDFt5GTlC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

– The Jays win the game and the series.

Winning Weekend! #BlueJays50 FINAL: Blue Jays 4, Guardians 2 pic.twitter.com/vfc7G9TLve — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 26, 2026

– The Raptors tie the series at 2-2.