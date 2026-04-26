A dirty trick: the CH and the Lightning didn’t appreciate Ridly Greig’s move

Jonathan Di Gregorio
A dirty trick: the CH and the Lightning didn’t appreciate Ridly Greig’s move
Credit: x @PuckReportNHL

Yesterday, the Senators were swept by the Hurricanes.

Trailing 0-3 in the series, the Sens players showed a lot of frustration during Game 4, which notably led to a dirty move by Ridly Greig in the second period.

During a scuffle after the whistle following a denied clear, the forward threw a sucker punch at defenseman Sean Walker, who was already grappling with another Sens player, Warren Foegele.

It may not be the most straightforward punch, but it's a sneaky and completely unnecessary move, especially with the game still tied 0-0 when he and the Sens should have been focusing on winning this one-off game.

Let's just say that's a very poor way to handle frustration.

Even though he wasn't penalized on the play, Greig will have to meet with the player safety department and face a suspension at the start of next season (since his is over).

In fact, according to Pierre LeBrun, Greig's gesture was a topic of discussion among several Canadiens and Lightning players in both teams' locker rooms this morning.

Many believe it was an unacceptable (completely wrong) move that crossed the line.

It's reassuring to hear this kind of talk from players on both teams on the eve of Game 4 of the series.

So far, we've been treated to a physical, hard-hitting series between two teams that don't like each other and aren't shy about showing it.

Both sides are clearly trying to intimidate their opponent.

However, despite the physical nature of this first-round matchup, we've been treated to clean hockey, and we can hope that continues through the end of the series.

Because so far, we've also seen close contests, with all three games going to overtime and never more than a one-goal margin between the two teams, who've had to focus above all on playing hockey.

However, one might wonder: if one team were to take a three- or four-goal lead, could we see things get out of hand given all the animosity between the two teams?

We'll only find out in the upcoming games.


In a nutshell

– Solid stat!

– Buffalo takes a 3-1 lead over Boston.

– Jeremy Swayman wasn't happy.

– One last lap?

– His first of the playoffs.

– The Jays win the game and the series.

– The Raptors tie the series at 2-2.

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