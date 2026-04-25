Trey Yesavage returns on Tuesday: Eric Lauer heads to the bullpen

Another day in Toronto and another demotion.

After seeing the Blue Jays announce that Jeff Hoffman had lost his closer role, Eric Lauer was officially sent to the bullpen. He lost his spot in the rotation.

Why? Because Trey Yesavage is back.

The rookie pitcher will make his next start in the Majors. After rehab starts in the minors, Yesavage will pitch Tuesday's game in the Majors against Boston. We'll see if he can recapture his 2025 postseason magic.

NEWS: Trey Yesavage will start for the #BlueJays on Tuesday. Eric Lauer is heading to the bullpen — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 25, 2026

Kevin Gausman is pitching today, and Patrick Corbin will pitch tomorrow after all. The Blue Jays are giving Dylan Cease an extra day of rest, as he threw 110 pitches in his last start.

Yesavage will pitch on Tuesday and Max Scherzer, who isn't injured, will pitch on Wednesday.

I expect to see Lauer used on Tuesday, in relief, to eat innings behind Yesavage. He doesn't like being the opener, but here he is, right in the bullpen.

There was a good chance Lauer would get the boot, given that he's pitching poorly this year and hasn't held back from criticizing the club since spring training. He's a far cry from the indispensable guy he was in the middle of the 2025 season, anyway.

As a reminder, the Blue Jays also announced today that Nathan Lukes is heading to the injured list. Prospect Yohendrick Pinango has arrived in Toronto

Yimi Garcia has been placed on the 60-day injured list, but it's just a technicality—or almost.

Moving Yimi Garcia to the 60-day IL doesn't push back his season debut by much, according to John Schneider. Maybe by an outing or two. He's eligible to return in May after 60 days on the sidelines. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 25, 2026

Yimi Garcia, Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber, Bowden Francis, and Anthony Santander are on the 60-day injured list. Nathan Lukes, George Springer, Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk, Jose Berrios, and Trey Yesavage (for a few more days) are on the 10- or 15-day injured list.

We'll see who loses their spot on the 26-man roster on Tuesday when Yesavage returns.

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