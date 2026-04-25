Trade alert between the Vikings and the Eagles

The Vikings made a big splash in the trade market by sending their star linebacker Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles in a major deal involving multiple draft picks and a lucrative contract.

In return, the Vikings receive the 98th overall pick in the draft as well as a third-round pick in 2027, according to reports by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal also includes a seventh-round pick sent to Philadelphia, completing a multi-tiered trade.

Greenard, who played four seasons with the Houston Texans before joining Minnesota, has already recorded 59 career starts in the NFL. Known for his relentless pressure on opposing quarterbacks, he has tallied 217 tackles and 75 sacks since the start of his professional career.

The American has also agreed to a four-year contract with the Eagles worth $100 million, a major investment to bolster a defensive unit that was looking to fill a significant void after several failures in the free-agent market.

For Philadelphia, the decision stems from the need to solidify a defense that finished the previous season with strong regular-season performances but a quick exit in the playoffs.

The Eagles are banking on an immediate impact

After missing out on certain targets in free agency, including several top-tier linebackers, the Eagles chose to bet on Greenard to stabilize their defensive line. His ability to generate constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks is a major asset for an ambitious team.

In another trade, the Dallas Cowboys were also active, acquiring linebacker Dee Winters from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Winters, young but already experienced, brings depth and immediate potential to Dallas.

These moves illustrate a clear trend in the NFL: teams are looking to quickly bolster their defensive units before the draft in order to remain competitive in a league increasingly focused on the passing game and pressure on the quarterback.

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