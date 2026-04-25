Things are going from bad to worse for the Astros

The Houston Astros got crushed yesterday (Friday) by the New York Yankees, who won the game 12-4.

This brings the Texas team's record to 12 wins and 17 losses. But that's not what should worry the team's fans the most. In fact, the way the players are performing on the field should be the biggest red flag.

Ya like Jazz? pic.twitter.com/dmOK6HH7Vj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 25, 2026

Starting with the Astros' pitching staff, which is the worst in Major League Baseball. Houston's pitchers rank last in earned run average, hits allowed, walks allowed, and WHIP. Not to mention the other statistics where this pitching staff finds itself at the bottom of the MLB standings.

An ERA of 5.97 here, a WHIP of 1.65 there, 39 home runs and 147 walks allowed in 235 innings pitched—it doesn't bode well on the mound. The rotation lacks any stability, with guys like Mike Burrows, Lance McCullers Jr., and Ryan Weiss all posting ERAs above six.

And things aren't much better in the bullpen, with Bryan Abreu posting an ERA nearing 13.00, to name just one.

Fortunately, the Astros' offense boasts a .259 batting average with a .349 on-base percentage and a .782 OPS, averaging more than five runs per game.

The problem? Houston is giving up nearly six runs per game.

Yet, the Astros are in a wide-open and competitive American League West division, but time and again, they're getting exposed in the public eye.

So the window is definitely closing, and no one will be complaining about it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.