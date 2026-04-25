The Rams’ head coach is disappointed with the selection of Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves through the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick.

A bold move that, according to several observers, did not seem to elicit much enthusiasm from head coach Sean McVay.

Social media erupted immediately following the press conference after the selection. While General Manager Les Snead clearly expressed his satisfaction, McVay appeared reserved, almost detached. Usually known for his energy and engagement, the coach seemed uncomfortable, giving short answers and avoiding displays of enthusiasm.

Among the points that drew attention, McVay notably mentioned that Simpson would “compete for the backup spot with Stetson Bennett” and reiterated that “this team belongs to Matthew Stafford”—remarks interpreted by some as a lack of confidence in the new acquisition.

A strategic choice that divides the organization

From an organizational standpoint, this decision is part of a long-term vision. The Rams are betting on the future by drafting a quarterback despite the presence of veteran Matthew Stafford, who remains productive at 38 and was recently named the NFL's Most Valuable Player following an impressive season with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns.

This type of planned transition echoes certain strategies used in the league, notably by the Green Bay Packers, who anticipated the succession of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers by selecting their successors in advance.

However, the Rams' current situation is different: the team is competitive and is aiming for the Super Bowl right now. The selection of Simpson, who started only 15 games in college with Alabama, therefore raises questions about the balance between the present and the future.

Surprisingly, the young quarterback reportedly had very little contact with the organization prior to the draft, which adds to the unexpected nature of his selection.

For now, it's too early to talk about a mistake or an open conflict. But this choice could mark the beginning of a divergence in vision between management and the coaching staff at the Rams, as the 2026 season is already shaping up to be under close scrutiny.

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