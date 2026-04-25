The Bills are taking a step back and banking on phenom Jude Bowry

The Buffalo Bills made a strategic move in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The organization traded down one spot before selecting offensive lineman Jude Bowry from Boston College with the 102nd overall pick, while acquiring a seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders.

A calculated move to address a critical need for depth on the offensive line.

Bowry arrives with a reputation as an exceptional athlete. Ranked among Bruce Feldman's famous “Freaks,” he impressed at the Combine with explosive stats rarely seen for a player of his size (6'5”, 311 lbs). His physical performance—particularly his jumps and power—places him among the all-time elite of offensive linemen, a profile typically associated with players at faster positions.

However, not everything is perfect. His arm length, which falls short of ideal standards, raises concerns about his ability to handle opposing pass rushers. Additionally, his consistency in pass protection in 2025 has been called into question, making him more of a developmental prospect than an immediate starter.

A bet on potential to protect Josh Allen

The Bills had a hole to fill following the departures of David Edwards to the New Orleans Saints and Ryan Van Demark. General Manager Brandon Beane had acknowledged that the depth of the offensive line had been weakened.

In this context, Jude Bowry is expected to fill a role similar to that of a versatile blocker, capable of serving as a backup at tackle or even inside the line. His explosiveness could actually be better utilized as a guard, where his physical limitations would be less exposed.

For a team built around quarterback Josh Allen, every addition to the offensive line is crucial. Even if he isn't expected to start until 2026, Bowry represents a long-term investment.

In a league where quarterback protection is essential, this type of draft pick isn't just a gamble: it's another piece in the Bills' quest for their first Super Bowl since the 1990s.