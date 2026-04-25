Smoke screen: There was more commotion outside the Bell Centre than on the ice

Are you surprised that Game 3 of the series between the Lightning and the Canadiens wasn't as physical as the previous games in Florida?

Note: There was still some physical play and questionable hits. But it wasn't a game where the Lightning players were attacking the Canadiens players throughout the entire match like in the previous games.

It still happened here and there… and Phillip Danault can attest to that.

Daunault felt he needed to fill in for Gallagher #GoHabsGo https://t.co/HodTXa3KNF — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) April 25, 2026

Was the Lightning intimidated by the Bell Centre? Did the presence of guys like Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, and company have an effect?

Maybe.

It left a little more room for hockey than usual, and the Canadiens came out on top. That undoubtedly delighted the fans who had the chance to attend the game at the Bell Centre.

The atmosphere was pretty wild in the Temple.

There's nothing like the Bell Centre during a Habs playoff game pic.twitter.com/HYUHrkdRM7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 24, 2026

But let's not forget the fans who chose to gather outside the Bell Centre to watch the game. They, too, helped create a lively atmosphere in the city.

Unfortunately, things got out of hand when a smoke bomb was thrown after the Canadiens' first goal. There was more commotion outside than on the ice inside, which isn't good news.

As the #Habs take the lead, some kind of smoke bomb was thrown among the celebrating fans. Montreal police are out in force pic.twitter.com/gT5LiIr5G2 — Harry North (@hsnorth_) April 24, 2026

But despite that, yesterday's game reminded us just how much the playoffs in Montreal change everything. Montreal is all about hockey now more than ever, and the Tampa Bay guys need to realize that more than ever.

And the good news: yesterday's win will allow the Canadiens to play at least one more playoff game at the Bell Centre this year. Whether it's against Tampa Bay… or in the second round.

In a nutshell

– Heads up.

On air this morning on #RDS Canada's third preliminary game at the #U18WorldChampionship https://t.co/iya8L6FgLp — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 25, 2026

– Note to self.

– Wow.

What a shot from Bryce Pickford! pic.twitter.com/mBNrWME19O — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) April 25, 2026

– Well done.