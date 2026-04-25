Series in Brief: The Difference Between Connor McDavid and Nick Suzuki

Yesterday, there were three Game 3s in the NHL. And in all three cases, the night began with a 1-1 tie after two periods.

Of course, as you know very well, the Canadiens managed to win theirs (3-2) against Tampa Bay. We'll be covering that in depth this morning, of course.

But what happened elsewhere in the NHL?

The Oilers let one slip away

This season, it's refreshing to see teams that haven't exactly been known for playoff success in recent years. The Ducks are one of them.

The proof? No fewer than four players scored their first NHL playoff goals last night in Anaheim. We're talking about Mason McTavish, Beckett Sennecke, Jeffrey Viel, and Jackson LaCombe.

The Anaheim Ducks had FOUR different players score their first career playoff goals tonight in the 7-4 win over the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/tQ0begyzX2 — BarDown (@BarDown) April 25, 2026

That was enough to help the Ducks beat the Oilers 7-4 in their first home game of the playoffs. Alex Killorn, Mikael Granlund, and Leo Carlsson also found the back of the net.

But the Ducks' biggest feat is undoubtedly the fact that they managed to neutralize Connor McDavid as if Phillip Danault were still on the ice.

Yesterday, the Oilers' captain managed to get his first two points of the series (an assist and a power-play goal late in the game to extend the lead to 5-4), but that's not enough. He needs to step up in this series.

And there lies the difference between Nick Suzuki and Connor McDavid: even though the Habs' captain isn't producing much (five-on-five) in this series either, the Habs are leading their series.

Of course, not everything rests on the shoulders of the Oilers' captain. The rest of the team isn't perfect, which also makes a big difference.

The Ducks have scored 13 goals in their last two games. The Alberta defense, including in front of the net, is porous.

The next game between the two teams will take place tomorrow night in California. The pressure will be on the Oilers, who have lost home-ice advantage and will be under pressure.

We'll see if #97 steps up.

Utah puts itself on the map

For the first time in its history, the Utah Mammoth hosted an NHL playoff game. And there was quite a bit of energy in the arena, clearly.

The club wanted to go all out, and it got people talking online.

It was evident in the pregame ceremonies, but also during the game. In the first period, MacKenzie Weegar and Dylan Guenther scored to make it 2-0.

This delighted the fans in attendance.

Lawson Crouse then took matters into his own hands in the second period by scoring twice, giving André Tourigny's team a 4-0 lead.

And despite two goals from the Golden Knights, the team secured a 4-2 win. Ultimately, John Tortorella is beatable in regulation as head coach of the Vegas team, isn't he?

What's crazy is that the visitors outshot the home team 32-12. Carter Hart made only eight saves during yesterday's game, which isn't enough.

Will he be in net for Game 4?

The Sheriff IS IN! Crouser scores his second of the night! pic.twitter.com/xeYnaFWv2f — x – Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) April 25, 2026

The next game in the series will take place on Monday. The Mammoth will try to continue stealing fans from the Golden Knights and take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Do the Golden Knights realize that winning in the playoffs while staying within the salary cap isn't easy?

overtime

– Last night's top scorers. Mikael Granlund had four points, and three Habs players each had two points.

– Three games on the schedule tonight.

– Here is an updated look at the eight series.