Two weeks ago, Noah Dobson was injured during the Canadiens' final home game of the regular season. The defenseman, who is a key player for the team (and also its highest-paid player), is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

That means we're pretty much in the middle of that “re-evaluation window” right now.

And apparently, the news is good today: according to Luc Gélinas, Dobson has started skating again. That doesn't mean he'll play tomorrow, but it's a sign that he's making progress.

Exactly two weeks after getting injured in a game against the Blue Jackets, Noah Dobson has started skating again. It's just a first step, but it's a step in the right direction. — Luc Gélinas (@lucgelinas-rds.bsky.social) 2026-04-25T17:46:23.555Z

Remember that we later learned Dobson had undergone thumb surgery, which meant he would likely be sidelined for four to six weeks. If we apply that to a timeline as of today, we're looking at another two to four weeks of absence… but that's without accounting for the good old “playoff magic,” which has a knack for hastening returns to the ice.

There's a scenario where Dobson would miss the rest of the first round but be available for the start of the second. Except that, in reality, right now, the Habs are playing so well that the absence of #53 isn't really being felt… and there's even starting to be a nice little problem in town.

At the start of the playoffs, we could simply assume that Dobson, if he were able to return, would simply push Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble aside. That was the fairly logical conclusion that seemed obvious.

Except that in reality, right now, both guys are indispensable… and they even form a pair that, in a limited role, dominates at 5-on-5.

Canadiens 5-on-5 numbers with Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj on the ice through three playoff games, per @NatStatTrick: MP: 25:36

CF-CA: 38-12, 76%

SF-SA: 16-4, 80%

GF-GA: 2-0

XGF-XGA: 1.57-0.27, 85.42%

HDCF-HDCA: 8-0, 100% — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 25, 2026

We agree that Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, and Kaiden Guhle won't be benched either. And Alexandre Carrier, the only right-hander currently in uniform, has also found a way to make himself indispensable.

Obviously, we agree that Dobson, if he's able to play, won't be benched because we prefer Xhekaj or Struble. That said, right now, it would be hard to justify sending either of them to the press box given how well both guys are playing.

The issue could be resolved in due time, we agree. But as things stand, it's a nice problem to have.

Arber Xhekaj is quickly proving himself to be a critical component to the #GoHabsGo! @TonyMarinaro: “The best pro hockey game he's ever played. He was unbelievable” #thesickpodcast @MatthewOhayon pic.twitter.com/FYNoarUqqy — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 25, 2026

On the other hand, if there's anyone who would be happy to see Dobson return quickly, it's Pascal Vincent. In a scenario where Dobson is back and healthy, it's likely that David Reinbacher and/or Adam Engström would return to Laval to help the Rocket, who will begin their playoff run shortly.

Since Engström took part in yesterday's warm-up (and one might wonder if that had anything to do with Xhekaj's health), it's likely that Reinbacher would be the first to be sent down. And we can all agree that, for his development, getting significant playoff minutes in Laval wouldn't be a bad thing.

So we'll see how this situation plays out, but Dobson seems to be getting closer to a return. And it certainly puts things into perspective when you remember that the Habs are leading their series against the Lightning… and that the team's highest-paid player (and major acquisition from last summer) hasn't played a single minute in that series.

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxi (@chezmaxi)

– Another win for CF Montréal.

CF Montréal wins a second straight game at Stade Saputo! pic.twitter.com/9ho7UcHkIh — RDS (@RDSca) April 25, 2026

– Indeed.