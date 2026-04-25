No contact between Matthew Stafford and Ty Simpson

Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson recently shared a surprising story about his arrival with the Rams , as he was still waiting for the team's star player, Matthew Stafford , to reach out to him.

According to Simpson, since being selected by the Rams in the draft, he has yet to receive a direct message from Stafford, a central figure in the organization and a respected NFL veteran.

A situation that might have seemed surprising for a young player entering the league, especially in a context where mentorship between veterans and rookies is often valued.

However, Simpson clarified that the welcome wasn't entirely absent. Instead, it was Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, who took the initiative to contact him via Instagram. She reportedly sent him a warm message welcoming him to the Rams organization, a gesture that surprised and touched the young quarterback.

An Unusual but Warm Welcome to the Rams Organization

In the NFL, it's common for new players to receive a welcome message from their teammates or the team's veterans. However, it's more unusual for the first point of contact to come from a family member of a star player.

Ty Simpson, considered a promising prospect to develop, is joining an organization where Matthew Stafford remains the benchmark at the quarterback position. Learning from a player of his caliber represents a significant opportunity for the young athlete's growth.

From the Rams' perspective, this situation is seen as inconsequential, but it also illustrates the natural generational transition within a competitive team. Stafford, accustomed to handling pressure and high expectations, remains focused on preparing for the season, while Simpson begins to adapt to the realities of the professional level.

For the young quarterback, this indirect exchange nonetheless remains a symbolic first connection with his new environment. An entry into the league that, even without a direct message from the starter, is off to an encouraging start.

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