Martin St-Louis admits it: the Kirby Dach situation has galvanized his team

Last night, Kirby Dach was outstanding in the Habs' victory. And all of this happened just 72 hours after a mistake on his part led to the goal that cost the Habs Game 2.

And, above all, which earned him so much criticism and abuse that he was forced to shut down his Instagram account.

Obviously, that kind of language is completely unacceptable. There are ways to criticize a player's performance without resorting to insults, and messaging him directly to call him every name in the book has no place in sports.

But the good news for Dach is that his team hasn't abandoned him. And if we're to believe what Martin St-Louis said when he spoke to the media this morning, it feels like the guys played for Dach yesterday.

The coach was pretty clear: this whole situation has galvanized the team.

Follow media availability at Canadiens practice Tune in now to live Canadiens media ops from practice #GoHabsGo https://t.co/q3U0gF1UTB — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2026

Dach's various teammates who spoke this morning also made similar comments: the guys felt that lines had been crossed, and they wanted to support Dach through this ordeal.

And let's just say that Dach also helped himself by playing one of the best games of his career in a Canadiens uniform yesterday. It's safe to say that feeling the support of his teammates helped him in that regard.

Of course, one good game doesn't make a career. Dach, who hasn't had a great season, will need to keep putting together solid performances to help his team win… just like the rest of the squad, especially the top line.

But what's clear is that yesterday's game was a great demonstration of the “wolf pack” mentality that reigns in the Habs' locker room. So, good for Dach.

In a nutshell

– Martin St. Louis, a Seinfeld fan.

Asked by ⁦@EricEngels

⁩ how he manages to fall asleep after big games, Martin St. Louis said:

“I watch Seinfeld. … it's a show about nothing.” Followed up by saying George is his favorite character. pic.twitter.com/pd96cNxmX3 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 25, 2026

– Stuart Skinner lost his net in Pittsburgh. Reminder: the Penguins will try to avoid elimination today.

PIT coach Dan Muse says Arturs Silovs starts Game 4 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 25, 2026

– Wow!

Hutson's game-winning goal was the third-hardest shot recorded by a Canadiens player in this playoff series! Data from NHL Edge. pic.twitter.com/7roLTmfjt6 — RDS (@RDSca) April 25, 2026

– Note this.

James Hagens is in a red jersey for practice, which is typically reserved for players who aren't in the lineup. So are Alex Steeves and Mikey Eyssimont. Lukas Reichel is in a gold jersey, usually for bottom-six forwards. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 25, 2026

– Good news.