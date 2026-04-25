Kirby Dach helps the top line avoid criticism

Last night, Lane Hutson was named the game's first star (in a 3-2 win) thanks to his overtime goal.

Far be it from me to downplay the significance of the moment, but we can all agree that last night was Kirby Dach's night. The fans spent the entire evening cheering him on.

He was surprised to see that, right from the warm-up, the fans were chanting his name. And after the game, he, in turn, made a point of showing them some love and reminding them that he's appreciated their support for years.

“I love playing here, I love the fans. They've stuck with me through a lot of tough years.” Kirby Dach chats with @sportsnetkyle following the Canadiens' Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/4MMWc3qStt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2026

In the locker room after the game, it was the same story. Several of his teammates made a point of praising him for the way he played. The coach also said he wouldn't give up on his player.

We all agree that he deserves all of this. Because for every bad play on the ice (his penalty in the first period, when he stopped skating), he made quite a few good ones. And because, as a person, he deserved some love.

In fact, his trio, put together on the fly with Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier, lifted the team. The guys each got two points, Texier and Dach scored… and the trio was involved in all three of the team's goals.

By the way, can we talk about Bolduc's play on Texier's goal?

TEXIER KICKS OFF THE SCORING TEXIER OPENS THE SCORING#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7LNlejanJ0 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 24, 2026

So despite everything that could have gone wrong (including the referees' performance), the Canadiens found a way to win thanks to Dach and his line.

That's a good thing, since his contribution helps make up for those who are… um… not performing as well.

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky, who didn't exactly set the world on fire against Washington in 2025, are struggling to make an impact at even strength in this year's series against Tampa Bay.

I say at even strength… but even on the power play (0-for-4 yesterday) and when the game opens up, the guys sometimes struggle. Cole Caufield was one of three players on the team who failed to capitalize on a breakaway last night.

Cole Caufield completely misses his breakaway shot… pic.twitter.com/5vZm2eyOtw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 25, 2026

The three guys had only four shots yesterday. Out of a total of 29, that's very few. And yet, the coach is working hard to ensure that #14 doesn't face Anthony Cirelli…

If they produced more, the Canadiens might not need to go into overtime to win their games. But seeing the Habs win despite that is proof that the team is good.

Kirby Dach is currently buying time for his teammates, who are lacking too many scoring chances. But it will be up to the captain and his linemates (players who are among the NHL's elite) to step up in Sunday's game.

If they're still playing together, that is…

Note that this is the first time since December 9 that the Slaf-Suzuki-Caufield line hasn't played 5-on-5 in three straight games. What happened last time: Slaf moved to the second line on December 11 and stayed there full-time for 31 games — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 25, 2026

overtime

The Canadiens have a practice scheduled for 11:30 a.m. this morning at the Bell Centre. The next game, as you know, will take place tomorrow night in Montreal.

Will the Habs head to Florida with a 3-1 lead or with the series tied? We'll find out tomorrow.