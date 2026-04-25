Josh Anderson: “I didn’t even notice Scott Sabourin on the ice”

Since the start of the series, things have been pretty heated between the Habs and the Lightning. It was a little calmer yesterday… but you can still tell the two teams don't like each other.

And usually, when things get heated, Josh Anderson and Scott Sabourin are involved in one way or another. Late in the third period yesterday, for example, we saw the two of them going at it after a whistle.

But Anderson didn't fall for Sabourin's trap, whose sole objective is to provoke the Habs' #17.

Now it's Anderson who wants a go at Sabourin pic.twitter.com/WdiE1Kk1Lp — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 25, 2026

And since the two guys have been trading jabs for the past two games (Sabourin didn't play in the first game, remember), Anderson was asked during a press conference if he's starting to get fed up with Sabourin.

His response? He said he didn't even notice him yesterday and didn't really see him on the ice.

Reporter: “Are you getting sick and tired of Scott Sabourin yet?” Josh Anderson: “I didn't even notice him tonight. I didn't see him on the ice pretty much…” pic.twitter.com/j0PMD9lghC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 25, 2026

Obviously, given that the two guys almost came to blows at the end of the game, you might think Anderson is getting a little worked up. That said, he understands that he won't help himself by giving Sabourin and the Lightning any fuel.

The team mustn't fall into the trap set by a player who's only there to rattle them… and Anderson is wise to stay out of it.

One has to wonder if the Lightning, given that they're trailing 2-1 in the series, will be able to keep Sabourin in the lineup. After all, we're talking about a guy who spent only 3:44 on the ice yesterday… in a game that went to overtime.

It's a bit like Jon Cooper is playing with 11 forwards instead of 12 right now. And the more the Habs win games in this series, the more we have to wonder if this is a luxury Tampa Bay can continue to afford… especially since, so far, it hasn't paid off much for the Florida team.

In a nutshell

– Only three skaters who played yesterday were on the ice this morning: Zachary Bolduc, Oliver Kapanen… and Lane Hutson. Yes, the same Hutson who is averaging 29:13 per game in this playoff series and who scored a game-winning goal just over 12 hours ago.

Quotes of the day from Slafkovsky, Matheson, and St-Louis Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/pveudz3OJZ — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2026

– Note.

No changes to the lineup. Aviles not on the bench, again. Neither is Amaya. Synchuk and Carmona are slightly injured. We should see them next week. https://t.co/btIqDfO82T — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 25, 2026

– Hehe.

Reporter: “Did you know Lane Hutson could shoot like that?” Josh Anderson: “Of course. He works on it every day.” pic.twitter.com/JT0sZsso9L — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 25, 2026

– Another injury in Toronto.

The team will call up a prospect to replace him. https://t.co/PWMO9Dns3C — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 25, 2026

– Things are looking grim in Houston.