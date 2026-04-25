Josh Anderson: “I didn’t even notice Scott Sabourin on the ice”

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Josh Anderson: “I didn’t even notice Scott Sabourin on the ice”
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Since the start of the series, things have been pretty heated between the Habs and the Lightning. It was a little calmer yesterday… but you can still tell the two teams don't like each other.

And usually, when things get heated, Josh Anderson and Scott Sabourin are involved in one way or another. Late in the third period yesterday, for example, we saw the two of them going at it after a whistle.

But Anderson didn't fall for Sabourin's trap, whose sole objective is to provoke the Habs' #17.

And since the two guys have been trading jabs for the past two games (Sabourin didn't play in the first game, remember), Anderson was asked during a press conference if he's starting to get fed up with Sabourin.

His response? He said he didn't even notice him yesterday and didn't really see him on the ice.

Obviously, given that the two guys almost came to blows at the end of the game, you might think Anderson is getting a little worked up. That said, he understands that he won't help himself by giving Sabourin and the Lightning any fuel.

The team mustn't fall into the trap set by a player who's only there to rattle them… and Anderson is wise to stay out of it.

One has to wonder if the Lightning, given that they're trailing 2-1 in the series, will be able to keep Sabourin in the lineup. After all, we're talking about a guy who spent only 3:44 on the ice yesterday… in a game that went to overtime.

It's a bit like Jon Cooper is playing with 11 forwards instead of 12 right now. And the more the Habs win games in this series, the more we have to wonder if this is a luxury Tampa Bay can continue to afford… especially since, so far, it hasn't paid off much for the Florida team.


In a nutshell

– Only three skaters who played yesterday were on the ice this morning: Zachary Bolduc, Oliver Kapanen… and Lane Hutson. Yes, the same Hutson who is averaging 29:13 per game in this playoff series and who scored a game-winning goal just over 12 hours ago.

– Note.

Hehe.

Another injury in Toronto.

– Things are looking grim in Houston.

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