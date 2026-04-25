It’s official for the Cowboys and the Ravens

The NFL continues its global expansion with a major announcement: the Ravens will face the C owboys in the first-ever regular-season game played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This historic matchup will take place on September 27, 2026, at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, one of the world's most famous sports venues. This marks a significant milestone in the NFL's international strategy, which involves increasing the number of games played abroad to expand its fan base.

On the Ravens' side, owner Steve Bisciotti said he was honored to be part of this unprecedented event, emphasizing the importance of representing the franchise on a global stage. The Cowboys, already confirmed as opponents, have also expressed their enthusiasm. Jerry Jones described it as a “very special” moment in front of a passionate Brazilian crowd.

The NFL is accelerating its global expansion

This game in Brazil is part of a series of increasingly ambitious international matchups. The NFL has already scheduled two games in São Paulo: Packers vs. Eagles in 2024, followed by Chiefs vs. Chargers in 2025.

In 2026, the league will reach a new milestone with a record total of nine international games. In addition to Rio de Janeiro, cities such as London, Madrid, Melbourne, Mexico City, Munich, and Paris will also host regular-season games.

This strategy aims to strengthen the NFL's presence on the global stage and attract new fans across all continents. The choice of Maracanã Stadium to host the Ravens vs. Cowboys game perfectly symbolizes this desire to combine sporting spectacle with international reach.

For both franchises, this will be much more than just a game: a global showcase and a unique opportunity to write a new chapter in NFL history outside the United States.

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