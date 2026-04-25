Blue Jays: Now it’s Nathan Lukes’ turn to go on the injured list

Since the start of the season, the Blue Jays have seen one player after another go down with injuries. Several of the team's pitchers began the season on the injured list, and several hitters have joined them since.

George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Addison Barger, among others, have joined Shane Bieber and José Berrios on the list.

And clearly, bad luck just keeps piling up on Toronto. Last night, we saw Nathan Lukes leave the game after hitting a double. He looked to be in serious pain.

Nathan Lukes left the game in Toronto after being in agony running to second base on this double pic.twitter.com/Ndq6MHMD57 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 24, 2026

And now, today, we've learned that Lukes will also be placed on the injured list. He has a left hamstring injury.

Yohendrick Piñango, the team's No. 10 prospect, has been called up to replace him.

News: No. 10 prospect Yohendrick Piñango has been called up to the #BlueJays to replace Nathan Lukes, who is on the IL with a left hamstring strain. Yimi García has been transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster (nothing changes for García; his rehab has been slow all along). — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 25, 2026

Note that to make room for Piñango on the 40-man roster, Yimi García was placed on the 60-day injured list. This doesn't change much for him: his timeline remains largely the same.

Piñango is an outfielder who will turn 24 in about ten days. He joined the organization in the trade that sent Nate Pearson to the Cubs in 2024, and this season, he has an OPS of .857 in Triple-A.

We're also talking about a left-handed hitter: so we can assume he might be used in a role similar to Lukes'.

Another blow for the Jays, then, especially since Lukes finally seemed to be turning a corner after a difficult start to the season, attributed to migraine issues. And we know that hamstring injuries are often very difficult to treat…

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