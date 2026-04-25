Another overtime win: a throwback to 1993

Yesterday, Lane Hutson surprised… everyone by scoring the game-winner in overtime. He led his team to victory.

Hutson, who fired up the fans after his goal by saying it wasn't over yet, had called his shot. Before overtime, he said he might score.

And sure enough…

Lane Hutson told a few players in the locker room that he thought he'd score in overtime. “I think I got it” @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) April 25, 2026

As you know, this was the third straight game to go into overtime in this series. The Habs won the first and third, but the Lightning took Game 2.

But it's worth noting that this is the first time since 1993 that the Habs have gone to overtime three times in a row in a series. And just like in 1993, the overtime periods are being played five-on-five…

This is the first time since 1993 (twice) that the #Habs have gone to overtime three times in a row in a series First time #GoHabsGo head to OT in three-straight playoff games since ‘93 (twice) — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) April 25, 2026

Hutson saying what he's going to do, Patrick Roy-style (who sometimes said he wasn't going to give anything away in front of his net)… overtime wins… a young, hungry team…

Is it just me, or does this feel a bit like 1993?

I'm not saying Nick Suzuki will hand the Stanley Cup to Brendan Gallagher like Guy Carbonneau did in 1993 because there are still 14 wins to go.

It's really just getting started.

But let's just say that right now, the mood in town is so great (thanks to Lane Hutson's goal, which changed the vibe of the weekend in town) that a lot of people might start dreaming.

It costs nothing to dream.

In a nutshell

– The third defensive pairing is doing an excellent job.

Arber Xhekaj's stats after 60 minutes in this third game. 1 assist

+2

2 shots

5 shots on goal

6 hits

Corsi of 61.11% And all that in just 9 min 44 s — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) April 25, 2026

– Jakub Dobes is going to have to keep his cool. But despite everything, he's winning…

Second penalty of the game assessed to #Habs goalie Jakub Dobeš — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 25, 2026

– The Habs won even though Métal was in the house.

– Enough with the broken sticks. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a shocking statement.

– The use of Scott Sabourin is causing a stir.