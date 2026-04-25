A mistake on the Mammoth jersey | “F*ck Everybody” towels in Philadelphia

The NHL playoffs have been in full swing for a week now. We've been treated to several excellent series (including the one between the Habs and the Lightning)… but also some less exciting ones.

Of the bunch, for example, the one between the Flyers and the Penguins isn't the most intense. The games have been relatively close, but Philadelphia could complete the sweep as early as tonight.

And for the occasion, the Flyers will be able to count on the support of their fans, who will have good old playoff towels at their seats tonight.

Except that in Philly, we have a reputation for being obnoxious and hating everyone. And for the occasion, we played on that to create some… special towels.

They used the team logo to replace the first letter of the message “_uck Everybody.” And I don't think I need to tell you which letter the logo replaces, hehe.

That said, not all fan bases are that lucky. In Utah, for example, the club may be doing things right (the idea of swapping Golden Knights jerseys for Mammoth ones was excellent), but the distributor Fanatics isn't really helping.

Following the team's playoff qualification, a T-shirt went on sale on the Fanatics website. And what we noticed is that there was a pretty major blunder.

Instead of a Utah Mammoth jersey, several fans received a Mammoth… of Uath jersey.

So much for celebrating the first-ever playoff appearance of the UTAH Mammoth. @Fanatics—not how I wanted to start off this postseason….#TusksUp #UtahMammoth pic.twitter.com/IZ0bf1F9yx — Alma Bean (@BeanOnTheScene1) April 18, 2026

We know Fanatics has had a somewhat negative reputation in recent years regarding the quality of its products. And we can all agree that a blunder like this isn't going to help matters.

Let's just say it's way more pathetic than the Flyers' excellent towel concept.

In a nutshell

– What a picture, though.

The picture here says it all. No one, including Jon Cooper, understands how Lane Hutson scored or what opening he could possibly have seen. Number 48 tried to explain what he saw this morning… https://t.co/ELd8KMffZR — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 25, 2026

– Matthew Knies: Keep an eye on the Blackhawks.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Blackhawks: For me, the interesting guy is going to be someone like Matthew Knies; if he's really still out there, I could see Chicago being the kind of team that would ask, “What do we have to do to get him?” – 32 Thoughts (4/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 25, 2026

– Great read on Alex Belzile.

Alex Belzile, Like a Fine Wine

https://t.co/eiOLNzSMht Alex Belzile, Like a Fine Wine

https://t.co/22HB9y5vvv pic.twitter.com/AJ2utpIoPX — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 25, 2026

– The Ducks have a great group in place.

Anaheim Ducks rebuild: • Drafted McTavish, Carlsson, Sennecke with top-3 picks | elite talent•

Drafted Dostal, Zellweger, LaCombe outside of the 1st

round• Traded Drysdale for Cutter | #1 winger•

Acquired Granlund, Carlson, Kreider, Trouba | veteran support. The perfect rebuild. pic.twitter.com/hbvb2HXcF7 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 25, 2026

– Reinforcements for the Blue Jays.