A disastrous outing by Max Scherzer costs the Blue Jays the win

Things have been going badly for Max Scherzer over the past four games. But last night, against Cleveland, it was the last straw.

The Blue Jays pitcher pitched 2.1 innings and gave up seven runs, including five in the first inning. He didn't strike out a single batter (he was just one strikeout shy of 3,500… and he still is this morning) and he cost his team the win.

Because in the end, it finished 8-6 in Cleveland's favor. The offense did its job, and so did the bullpen. Without MadMax, that game was winnable.

That brings his ERA to 9.64 this season. Aside from his first start, he's really struggling. Everything suggests his arm injury isn't behind him…

This has gotten uncomfortable quickly for the #BlueJays and Max Scherzer. In his past four starts since he first reported forearm tendinitis: 12.2 IP

19 ER

6 HR

7 BB

6 K — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 25, 2026

With Trey Yesavage potentially making his next start in the Majors, is it possible that Scherzer could be headed to the injured list?

In my view, it's a logical option.

It's also worth noting that during the game, Nathan Lukes (who changed his entrance song to “Vertigo” by U2) got injured. In the first inning, he hit a double and was immediately replaced by Davis Schneider as a pinch-runner.

The Blue Jays announced that the outfielder has a thigh injury. Will he have to go on the injured list?

Nathan Lukes left the game in Toronto after being in agony running to second base on this double pic.twitter.com/Ndq6MHMD57 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 24, 2026

The good news in Toronto is that the top of the starting rotation will be back as early as today. Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease will pitch the next two games.

Will John Schneider's men find their way back to victory?

PMLB

Cubs: 10 straight wins. Pete Crow-Armstrong was booed at Dodger Stadium after criticizing the fans.

The Cubs have won 10 in a row. The last time they had a longer winning streak was in 2016. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 25, 2026

Yankees win (12-4 over Houston), but Giancarlo Stanton injured his calf.

It's tightness in Giancarlo Stanton's right calf. Boone: “Hopefully we caught it before anything serious, but we'll just see how he's doing tomorrow.” — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 25, 2026

The Phillies have the worst record in baseball. They lost 5-3 to Atlanta.

Sole possession of the worst record in MLB pic.twitter.com/CeUfcpbgOZ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2026

Paul Skenes pitched a perfect game into the seventh inning.

Pretty good night at the office for Paul Skenes: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 93-62, 10 whiffs. — Jason Mackey (@JMackey_PGH) April 25, 2026

A home run machine.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.