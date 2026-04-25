A disastrous outing by Max Scherzer costs the Blue Jays the win

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
A disastrous outing by Max Scherzer costs the Blue Jays the win
Credit: NNN

Things have been going badly for Max Scherzer over the past four games. But last night, against Cleveland, it was the last straw.

The Blue Jays pitcher pitched 2.1 innings and gave up seven runs, including five in the first inning. He didn't strike out a single batter (he was just one strikeout shy of 3,500… and he still is this morning) and he cost his team the win.

Because in the end, it finished 8-6 in Cleveland's favor. The offense did its job, and so did the bullpen. Without MadMax, that game was winnable.

That brings his ERA to 9.64 this season. Aside from his first start, he's really struggling. Everything suggests his arm injury isn't behind him…

With Trey Yesavage potentially making his next start in the Majors, is it possible that Scherzer could be headed to the injured list?

In my view, it's a logical option.

It's also worth noting that during the game, Nathan Lukes (who changed his entrance song to “Vertigo” by U2) got injured. In the first inning, he hit a double and was immediately replaced by Davis Schneider as a pinch-runner.

The Blue Jays announced that the outfielder has a thigh injury. Will he have to go on the injured list?

The good news in Toronto is that the top of the starting rotation will be back as early as today. Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease will pitch the next two games.

Will John Schneider's men find their way back to victory?

PMLB
  • Cubs: 10 straight wins. Pete Crow-Armstrong was booed at Dodger Stadium after criticizing the fans.
  • Yankees win (12-4 over Houston), but Giancarlo Stanton injured his calf.
  • The Phillies have the worst record in baseball. They lost 5-3 to Atlanta.
  • Paul Skenes pitched a perfect game into the seventh inning.
  • A home run machine.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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