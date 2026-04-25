A Carabins player catches the eye of CFL scouts

Montreal Carabins offensive lineman Alassane Diouf is drawing increasing attention from CFL scouts as the 2026 draft approaches.

During a recent practice at the University of Montreal's CEPSUM, his power and agility once again impressed, this time under the watchful eyes of professional scouts.

This comes as no surprise to those who have followed his career. A two-time Vanier Cup champion, three-time member of the U SPORTS First All-Star Team, and RSEQ Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2025,

Diouf possesses a well-rounded skill set that places him among the most closely watched prospects in the Canadian circuit.

A native of Sherbrooke, he played 32 games with the Carabins, all as a starter, but his path hasn't always been straightforward. Upon his arrival in 2022, he admits he wasn't yet at the peak of his potential, taking advantage of a favorable environment to gradually establish himself on the team.

His development has been marked by significant physical and technical work. With the help of his coaches, he lost weight to gain speed, while refining his blocking techniques and positioning on the field. This transformation has allowed him to become a pillar of Montreal's offensive line.

A respected leader both on the field and in the locker room

Beyond his athletic performance, Alassane Diouf has established himself as a true leader among the Carabins. Elected captain by his teammates, he is recognized for his positive influence in the locker room and his ability to bring the team together.

His head coach, Marco Iadeluca, has also highlighted his essential role on a largely revamped offensive line, where he has successfully guided several young players. Rather than grand speeches, Diouf relies on simple actions and camaraderie to maintain team spirit.

As the 2026 CFL draft approaches, his stock continues to rise. With his track record, discipline, and leadership, he is emerging as a serious prospect for professional teams seeking strength on the offensive line.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.