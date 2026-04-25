A $100 million former Cowboy is on the Bears’ radar following a surprising draft decision

The Chicago Bears are at the center of the conversation following the early rounds of the 2026 National Football League draft.

By focusing almost exclusively on the offense, the organization has overlooked a glaring need: strengthening its defensive line. In this context, the name Jadeveon Clowney keeps coming up as a potential solution.

Under the guidance of head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears prioritized offensive players in the first three rounds. It's a strategy that may pay off in the long run, but it leaves an immediate void on defense.

Despite the selection of defensive back Dillon Thieneman, pressure on the opposing quarterback and run defense remain significant weaknesses. Several analysts believe this approach could complicate the start of the season.

Still a free agent, Jadeveon Clowney represents one of the best options available to fill this gap. The former Dallas Cowboys player continues to put up respectable numbers, despite a career marked by some inconsistency.

With several solid seasons under his belt, including impressive quarterback pressure stats, he could immediately improve the Bears' defensive efficiency. His experience would also be invaluable in a locker room undergoing transition.

A Necessity Rather Than a Luxury

After an offense-focused draft, Chicago may be forced to turn to the free-agent market to balance its roster. In this context, adding Jadeveon Clowney would not simply be a bonus, but a strategic necessity.

Even though the Bears still have a few late-round picks, it's unlikely that a rookie could have a comparable immediate impact.

An expected move

The pressure is now on the front office, led by Ryan Poles, to make a correction. Adding a veteran like Jadeveon Clowney could send a clear message: the team wants to remain competitive right now.

GettyHead coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

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