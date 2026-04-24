Winning a championship just to get a different uniform: Michael Kay lets it slip

The Yankees have approved an alternate uniform for future games.

It hasn't been worn in a game yet, but the navy blue jersey the team uses for batting practice can now be worn during a regular-season game.

Per @BryanHoch, MLB has approved the Yankees' navy blue batting practice tops as an official uniform set and they can be worn in games pic.twitter.com/tAXUnr9MMj — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 22, 2026

You're entitled to like the jersey—or not. But right now, what many people are questioning is the need for yet another uniform for the very conservative Yankees.

With the logo on the jersey, the new uniform, and the beard rule being scrapped, some see this as a threat to the Yankees' history and what the club stands for.

In my view, it's just a club modernizing. But let's just say some people have a more… drastic take on the whole thing.

According to Michael Kay, the players have been asking for things for years without giving anything in return. He says the guys should win a championship if they want the right to wear an alternate uniform.

ICYMI: @RealMichaelKay discusses the possibility of the New York Yankees adopting new alternate road jerseys. Do the players deserve more rewards without providing a championship in return? Tune into The Michael Kay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube pic.twitter.com/GcFLXMoEoX — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) April 22, 2026

He cited the Dodgers as an example, who waited until the players won a World Series before taking two planes on the road: one for the players only, one for the rest of the staff.

The players' plane leaves earlier, right after the games.

We agree that the plane is a bigger indulgence. But one more jersey isn't the same thing. It's a much smaller request. And the club can also boost its revenue by selling more jerseys along the way.

On that one, Michael Kay sounded like a boomer.

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