Trade your Knights jersey for a Mammoth one: It’s crazy in Utah

Marc-Olivier Cook
Trade your Knights jersey for a Mammoth one: It’s crazy in Utah
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Tonight will be a special night for the Mammoth and its fans.

The team is set to play the first home playoff game in its history, and they've made arrangements so fans can wear the team's colors for the occasion.

Let me explain.

Here's the thing: before the Mammoth arrived in Utah, there were hockey fans in the area who supported the Golden Knights. Utah and Vegas aren't exactly far apart on the map…

That said, the Mammoth invited all its fans who owned a Golden Knights jersey to come to the team's arena today to trade their Vegas jersey for a Mammoth jersey.

It's a great initiative.

And if you thought only a few people (at most) showed up to trade their jerseys, you're wrong.

Hundreds of fans lined up to get their own Mammoth jersey. The following video speaks for itself: 

The most ironic part of all this is that the Mammoth are currently facing off against the Golden Knights in the first round of the National League playoffs.

The Knights won the first game of the series, and the Mammoth stole Game 2 in Vegas. It's shaping up to be an exciting series…

Seriously, seeing so many people show up today to get their team jerseys shows just how much hockey is gaining traction in this market.

And obviously, that's a great thing for the city, but also for the National Hockey League. 

In all of this, there's just one thing I'm wondering: what are they going to do with all those Golden Knights jerseys?

Maybe it's better not to know, actually… Hehe. 


In a nutshell

– What do you think?

– Sick.

– Hoping this works.

– Hmm…

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