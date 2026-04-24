Trade your Knights jersey for a Mammoth one: It’s crazy in Utah

Tonight will be a special night for the Mammoth and its fans.

The team is set to play the first home playoff game in its history, and they've made arrangements so fans can wear the team's colors for the occasion.

Let me explain.

Here's the thing: before the Mammoth arrived in Utah, there were hockey fans in the area who supported the Golden Knights. Utah and Vegas aren't exactly far apart on the map…

That said, the Mammoth invited all its fans who owned a Golden Knights jersey to come to the team's arena today to trade their Vegas jersey for a Mammoth jersey.

It's a great initiative.

Almost a THOUSAND people showed up to trade a Vegas Golden Knights jersey for a Utah Mammoth jersey before Utah's first home playoff game in franchise history tonight (via @vincesapienza) pic.twitter.com/6YdKdMuFcH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 24, 2026

And if you thought only a few people (at most) showed up to trade their jerseys, you're wrong.

Hundreds of fans lined up to get their own Mammoth jersey. The following video speaks for itself:

The line of fans exchanging Golden Knights jerseys for free Mammoth jerseys is extremely long. pic.twitter.com/ZOVOaAFNtH — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 24, 2026

The most ironic part of all this is that the Mammoth are currently facing off against the Golden Knights in the first round of the National League playoffs.

The Knights won the first game of the series, and the Mammoth stole Game 2 in Vegas. It's shaping up to be an exciting series…

Seriously, seeing so many people show up today to get their team jerseys shows just how much hockey is gaining traction in this market.

And obviously, that's a great thing for the city, but also for the National Hockey League.

More than 500 people showed up for the jersey exchange today. It continues to blow my mind how hungry this state is for hockey. pic.twitter.com/mozFktnifl — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) April 24, 2026

In all of this, there's just one thing I'm wondering: what are they going to do with all those Golden Knights jerseys?

Maybe it's better not to know, actually… Hehe.

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

Power rankings April 24th, Kyle Ivan tribute edition: 1. Colorado (+0)

2. Carolina (+4)

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3. Dallas (+2)

4. Philadelphia (+6)

5. Tampa (-2)

6. Vegas (-2)

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7. Minnesota (-5)

8. Montreal (-)

9. Buffalo (+0)

10. Utah (+1)

11. Edmonton (-4)

12. Anaheim (+3)

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13. Boston (+1)

14.… — Francis Daniels (@FDaniels86) April 24, 2026

– Sick.

Byfuglien couldn't stop eating pic.twitter.com/4LVI0DN4zE — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 24, 2026

– Hoping this works.

Made a quick detour to the Bell Centre before Game 3. Someone is already praying to the hockey gods. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/cHDoOL0UKG — Cindy Lopez (@CL_opez) April 24, 2026

– Hmm…