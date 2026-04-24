The Patriots get a major update on A.J. Brown from Howie Roseman

The A.J. Brown situation continues to keep the NFL on the edge of its seat.

According to reports from insider Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots have already laid the groundwork for a deal involving the star wide receiver, a trade that is expected to be officially finalized after June 1 for budget reasons.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, the Eagles' recent moves in the draft point to an inevitable departure. By selecting wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round after an aggressive trade-up, Philadelphia appears to have found the ideal replacement to fill the void Brown would leave. For many analysts, this choice is not a mere coincidence, but a necessary insurance policy before finalizing the departure of their best wide receiver.

What will the price be for New England?

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman remains cautious in his public statements, noting that A.J. Brown is still a member of the organization. However, negotiations over compensation are already generating a lot of buzz. According to Schefter, Philadelphia is reportedly demanding at least a future first-round pick (possibly in 2027 or 2028). Some more skeptical experts suggest that a package including a second-round pick might suffice, given the player's age and the size of his contract.

For the Patriots, acquiring a talent of Brown's caliber is crucial to revitalizing an offense in the midst of a rebuild. While Roseman insists that “nothing is done,” the alignment of the stars suggests it's only a matter of time before No. 11 trades the Eagles' green for New England's blue. June promises to be a decisive month for the future of the AFC East division.

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