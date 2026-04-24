The Los Angeles Chargers have selected a Franco-Ontarian from Ottawa

The Canadian flag flew proudly during the first round of the NFL Draft.

In a historic outcome, the Los Angeles Chargers used their 22nd overall pick to select Franco-Ontarian defensive end Akheem Mesidor. Hailing from Ottawa, the giant becomes one of the few Canadian athletes to earn the honor of an early selection in the prestigious American league.

Mesidor's journey to Los Angeles has been one of steady progression. After earning his stripes with the West Virginia Mountaineers, he burst onto the scene playing for the Miami Hurricanes. His final college season was particularly dominant, with an impressive 12.5 sacks, helping his team reach the national championship game. Despite being 25 years old—considered advanced for a rookie—his physical maturity and versatility won over California scouts.

A Prestigious Canadian Legacy in the NFL

By joining the Chargers, Mesidor becomes the 84th Canadian player to be drafted into the NFL, but more importantly, he joins a very select club. He is the first player from the Far North to be selected in the first round since N'Keal Harry in 2019. He thus joins legendary names like Quebec's Tshimanga Biakabutuka (1996) and Mike Schad (1986) among the rare first-round picks.

His ability to play both inside and outside the defensive line will be a major asset for the Chargers, who are looking to ramp up their pressure on opposing quarterbacks. For Franco-Ontarian football, this selection is a monumental victory, proving once again that Canadian talent belongs among the world's elite. It remains to be seen whether Mesidor will be able to translate his dominance from the NCAA to the professional level starting next fall.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.