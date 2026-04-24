The Canadiens win (again) in overtime

Raphael Simard
The Canadiens win (again) in overtime
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After splitting the first two games in Tampa Bay, the Canadiens and the Lightning returned to Montreal for the crucial Game 3.

Martin St-Louis made no changes to his roster, but he shuffled his lines.

Here are the two lineups:

After the excitement, it's time for hockey.

Alexandre Texier quickly got the crowd on its feet with his first goal of the 2026 playoffs.

Tampa Bay didn't take long to tie the game, however.

On a power play, he caught Jakub Dobes off guard.

In the second period, the unloved Brandon Hagel surprised Dobes with a butterfly shot.

The Czech goalie would have liked to see that shot again.

Late in the period, Kirby Dach, who had a great game, tied the score.

That trio again.

It was 2-2 after 60 minutes of play, and for the third straight game, the two teams had to settle the score in overtime.

And just like in Game 1, Montreal had the last word. Lane Hutson's rocket gave the Habs a 3-2 victory.

Montreal leads the series 2-1.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday at 7 p.m., once again at the Bell Centre.


Overtime

– We've got this.

– What a start!

– A clown or a wizard?

– Okay.

– Andrei Vasilevskiy was solid.

– In control.

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