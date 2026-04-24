The Canadiens win (again) in overtime

After splitting the first two games in Tampa Bay, the Canadiens and the Lightning returned to Montreal for the crucial Game 3.

Martin St-Louis made no changes to his roster, but he shuffled his lines.

Here are the two lineups:

After the excitement, it's time for hockey.

Alexandre Texier quickly got the crowd on its feet with his first goal of the 2026 playoffs.

ALEXANDRE TEXIER OPENS THE SCORING IN MONTREAL ( : NHL on TNT) pic.twitter.com/Y7zjn4NPEc — BarDown (@BarDown) April 24, 2026

Tampa Bay didn't take long to tie the game, however.

On a power play, he caught Jakub Dobes off guard.

BRAYDEN POINT TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/CB8TYgVBrF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2026

In the second period, the unloved Brandon Hagel surprised Dobes with a butterfly shot.

The Czech goalie would have liked to see that shot again.

Brandon Hagel's fourth of the series gives Tampa the lead pic.twitter.com/Pv2uXUJ60x — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2026

Late in the period, Kirby Dach, who had a great game, tied the score.

That trio again.

KIRBY DACH TIES IT UP FOR MONTREAL : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/cwaZaS8F1R — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2026

It was 2-2 after 60 minutes of play, and for the third straight game, the two teams had to settle the score in overtime.

And just like in Game 1, Montreal had the last word. Lane Hutson's rocket gave the Habs a 3-2 victory.

LANE HUTSON, OVERTIME HERO LANE HUTSON, THE OVERTIME HERO#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7dDNDgj7by — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2026

Montreal leads the series 2-1.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday at 7 p.m., once again at the Bell Centre.

Overtime

– We've got this.

This place is so sick pic.twitter.com/QkRhDHEwlK — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 24, 2026

– What a start!

There's nothing like the Bell Centre during a Habs playoff game pic.twitter.com/HYUHrkdRM7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 24, 2026

– A clown or a wizard?

Starting to believe Jon Cooper must have been a clown in a past life; the way he juggles his lines is quite something. After 7 periods of play, Cole Caufield still hasn't had a shot at even strength. #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) April 25, 2026

– Okay.

Cole Caufield completely misses his breakaway shot… pic.twitter.com/5vZm2eyOtw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 25, 2026

– Andrei Vasilevskiy was solid.

Third breakaway stopped by Vasilevskiy tonight! pic.twitter.com/egZZqne7F7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 25, 2026

– In control.