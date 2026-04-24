The Blue Jays need to stay away from Taijuan Walker

Anyone following the Toronto Blue Jays' 2026 season knows just how badly the team has been hit by injuries since the start of the season, especially in the starting rotation.

Starting with Cody Ponce (anterior cruciate ligament) and Bowden Francis (Tommy John surgery), who won't be returning this season.

Meanwhile, Trey Yesavage (right shoulder) is expected to return in late April or early May, Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation) could be on the mound by late May, while Jose Berrios (right elbow stress fracture) could make his first mound appearance in the first half of May.

While these returns will be a huge boost to the pitching staff, it's unclear what condition they'll be in upon their return, and even if they were at full strength, the Blue Jays need more depth in the rotation.

And just yesterday (Thursday), it was reported that Taijuan Walker had been released by the Philadelphia Phillies after a very difficult start to the season.

The Phillies announced that they have released Taijuan Walker. Walker posted a 9.13 ERA through 22.2 IP this season with Philadelphia. The Phillies still have to pay the remainder of Walker's $18M contract for this year. pic.twitter.com/m8I2HSIQh5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 23, 2026

Admittedly, this is a low-cost option. But the Jays should steer clear of him. He was in the final year of his four-year, $72 million contract, but he can now sign for the minimum salary.

The 33-year-old made five starts with the Philadelphia Phillies and boasts a staggering ERA well over nine.

This is a far cry from his 2022 season, when he was selected for the All-Star Game, finishing the year with a 3.49 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts in 29 starts for the New York Mets organization. He simply isn't that player anymore, and we won't see that version of him again.

If the Jays wanted to add depth to their starting rotation, they needed to acquire Lucas Giolito, whom the San Diego Padres signed this week.

However, this missed opportunity shouldn't lead Toronto's front office to settle for a declining pitcher like Walker.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.