Taylor Hall’s dangerous hit: Michael Andlauer is in bad shape after the NHL

Marc-Olivier Cook
Taylor Hall’s dangerous hit: Michael Andlauer is in bad shape after the NHL
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Yesterday, during the game between the Senators and the Hurricanes, Taylor Hall made a dangerous move.

The Canes forward hit Jake Sanderson in the head. The Sens defenseman had to leave the game and never returned to his team's bench afterward. Oh, and he'll even have to miss his team's next game…

Here's the hit in question:

In the play, Taylor Hall was penalized… for just two minutes.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Obviously, you can understand that this doesn't sit well with the Ottawa front office. Michael Andlauer, the team's owner, even made a point of sending a message to the NHL… saying (Ottawa Citizen) that the way the referees are handling things is absurd.

It's absurd to hand out a four-minute penalty for a stick to the face that causes bleeding, but only two minutes for a direct hit to the head that causes a concussion. – Michael Andlauer

We're definitely not happy in Ottawa.

Losing a player due to a dangerous hit hurts. And we all agree that Jake Sanderson is no slouch…

Speaking of the Senators 

Speaking of the Senators…

A fan of the team decided to write a song ahead of the team's playoff run. Before continuing, check out the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyle Ivan (@thekyleivan)

Yeah. Let's just say the guy in question isn't exactly a talented singer… hehe.

Seriously, though, I'm telling you about this fan because since his post went up, the Sens have lost all three of their games against the Hurricanes. And now, the Sens have decided to take action… by sending him to the other side of the globe, to Asia.

It's really funny: 

The Sens will have to work hard because they're down 0-3 in their series against the Canes.

Never say never, but… let's just say it's going to be tough for the Ottawa team. You can never rule out a surprise in the NHL, but I can't see this team coming back from behind to secure a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

But maybe that's just me, too.


In a nutshell

– Yeah!

– Sick.

– Yes.

– Oh, it's going to be crazy tonight.

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