Series in Brief: The Hurricanes Push the Senators to the Brink

Three series were still underway last night.

The Hurricanes and the Avalanche had a chance to push their opponents to the brink.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Hurricanes push the Senators to the brink

After winning the first two games in Carolina, the Hurricanes wanted to push the Sens to the brink at home.

And that's exactly what they did, thanks to a 2-1 victory.

Not only is Ottawa one loss away from elimination, but the team has lost the services of Jake Sanderson.

Sanderson is not back for the third…the Hall hit got a lot of attention, but he also blocked a shot with his hand https://t.co/ImY0ccUYQ3 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 24, 2026

Trailing 1-0, Drake Batherson got the crowd in Ottawa on its feet by scoring a big goal.

Drake Batherson buries his second of the playoffs : Hurricanes vs. Senators LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Ae2fnmso0w — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2026

But just seconds later, Jackson Blake put the Canes ahead.

It was the game-winner.

Carolina leads the series 3-0.

They can eliminate the Sens on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Ottawa.

2. The Kings are also on the brink

We knew that the winner of the Avalanche-Kings series would be the best team in the league, Colorado.

The question was: in how many games? Well, it looks like the series will be over in four. Yesterday, thanks to a 4-2 win, Jared Bednar's squad took a 3-0 lead in the series.

Will Anze Kopitar play his last game on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.?

The visitors got off to a strong start. Gabriel Landeskog scored a bizarre goal.

COLORADO STRIKES FIRST IN LA pic.twitter.com/iAONS1pnOy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2026

Midway through the third period, with the Avs leading by one goal, Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-winner.

That really took the wind out of the opponents' sails.

LEHKONEN EXTENDS THE AVS' LEAD IN THE THIRD pic.twitter.com/J0lDFM1zRI — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2026

As for Nathan MacKinnon, he did everything except play hockey.

He dove here.

Nathan MacKinnon was called for embellishment on this play. Right call? pic.twitter.com/qz6PiuV7Nr — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) April 24, 2026

And played human bowling in this sequence.

Nathan MacKinnon went human bowling pic.twitter.com/Ohe6oLmTGi — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2026

3. The Sabres take the lead

In Boston, the Bruins and the Sabres were looking to take the lead in the series.

It was a close game, but Buffalo ultimately won 3-1. Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal early in the third period.

Late in the game, Noash Ostlund scored the insurance goal.

Great individual effort.

NOAH OSTLUND GIVES THE SABRES A HUGE INSURANCE GOAL IN THE FINAL MINUTES pic.twitter.com/6QkcJR6F1u — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2026

Otherwise, the story of the game was Alex Lyon.

The goalie, who hadn't played in the first two games in Buffalo, put on a show with several great saves.

A MONSTROUS save by Alex Lyon pic.twitter.com/wuidc8Jtn8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 23, 2026

Alex Lyon is puttin' on a SHOW pic.twitter.com/n4a2BR8tqk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2026

Lindy Ruff's team leads the series 2-1.

They can push the Bruins to the brink on Sunday at 2 p.m., still at TD Garden.

Overtime

– Artemi Panarin is having a great playoff run

ADRIAN KEMPE DEFLECTS ONE IN That vision from Artemi Panarin though pic.twitter.com/qx1U2R58yO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2026

– Top scorers from yesterday.

– Three tied series will continue tonight.