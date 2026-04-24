Paul Goldschmidt puts the Yankees in a tough spot

When the New York Yankees decided to bring Paul Goldschmidt back into the fold for the 2026 season, it was with the goal of having him dominate opposing left-handed pitchers.

But that hasn't been the case so far this season, as Goldy is batting .111 with a meager .527 OPS in 23 plate appearances against left-handers this season.

Meanwhile, Ben Rice is batting .304 against lefties, hitting a home run every nine at-bats (three in 27).

This puts the Bombers in a difficult position, as they have little reason to keep playing Goldschmidt right now.

Even though his contract is favorable to the team and doesn't pose a long-term risk, there's growing doubt about whether Goldschmidt is necessary in the Bronx, especially given his decline since the second half of last season and the presence of Rice in the lineup. Not to mention the fact that Cody Bellinger can take over at first base from time to time.

Furthermore, Anthony Volpe is nearing a return to the lineup. The Yankees will therefore have to make room for him, and although Randal Grichuk was initially the candidate to be traded, he's been performing better lately. Catcher J.C. Escarra and utility player Amed Rosario, meanwhile, aren't going anywhere.

If Goldschmidt doesn't hit well enough when he steps up to the plate and can't make an impact in the field, it's fair to say he's simply wasting a spot in the lineup.

Even though the last thing the team wants is to see him rediscover his magic elsewhere—and even though he's a close friend of captain Aaron Judge—the Yankees will have to make a decision quickly. And that decision, though difficult, must be to release him, just as they did with DJ LeMahieu in the past.

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