No Ginette Reno, the guys sent back to Laval, and Nick Suzuki’s leadership

In the past, playoff hockey was synonymous with Ginette Reno.

The legendary Quebec singer, as you no doubt know, was a key part of the Canadiens' playoff games in the 2010s.

Her rendition of the Canadian national anthem was eagerly anticipated.

But things have changed, and she is no longer the automatic choice. Still, that doesn't stop fans from asking to see her again every time the Habs make the playoffs.

That won't happen tonight, however.

As Karine Hains pointed out, the Canadiens' pregame notes indicate that Alexandre Sylvestre will be in charge of the national anthems.

So Ginette isn't on the menu.

Game notes tell us that Alexandre Sylvestre will be the anthem singer, so no Ginette… #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wkUsRkYHxY — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) April 24, 2026

The Rocket and the playoffs

David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom are still with the Canadiens. No one expects to see them play anytime soon… but no one is complaining about seeing them in the stands.

Why? Because they wouldn't be playing any more in Laval.

Right now, the Rocket is waiting for the winner of the series between the Marlies and the Americans. Game #2 takes place tonight. If the Marlies lose, there will be a decisive game on Sunday.

The Rocket's series could start on April 29, next Wednesday. And that's when we'll see if the Habs send one of the two guys down.

The captain's leadership

You've probably already read Cole Caufield's piece in The Players' Tribune. But I wanted to revisit a part of his text regarding his captain.

Caufield said this:

“I assure you that Nick Suzuki makes more noise off the ice. But the label of ‘quiet leader' sticks to him. He's truly a captain who leads by example.” – Cole Caufield on Nick Suzuki

It's interesting to note that Suzuki isn't always so reserved. He knows how to play the right role at the right time, and clearly, that helps him in his duties.

Interesting…

Attention, @CanadiensMTL fans. @colecaufield is currently locked in. But he left this letter with us to share with you before Game 3: “MONTRÉAL!!!! We want the Bell Centre ROCKIN' tomorrow night!!!” https://t.co/agy5sknDPz — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 23, 2026

In a nutshell

– Rick Bowness takes the reins.

Team Update Assistant coaches Mike Haviland and Scott Ford, and video coach Aron Augustitus will not return to the club next season. Full details https://t.co/nAcFLB6ZX5 CBJ x @OHHeartofitAll pic.twitter.com/5RjdJP0rhp — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 24, 2026

– That's right.

“We're not playing against the fans. We're playing against the Habs. I'm looking forward to tonight.” -Jon Cooper pic.twitter.com/r0WBWudcN7 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 24, 2026

– Official.

And so it ends for the Bridgeport Islanders after 25 seasons. It's not just a team losing a playoff series. It's people losing jobs, fans losing their team and a way to socialize each winter, and the city losing something that only 32 markets in North America get to have. pic.twitter.com/cFv99xZU0U — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) April 24, 2026

– Concussion for Jake Sanderson.

Jake Sanderson has a concussion, says Travis Green. He wasn't feeling well. And he won't play tomorrow. Reports have surfaced online that there won't be additional discipline for Taylor Hall after the hit to the head. Travis Green wasn't aware and says he'd be “shocked.” — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) April 24, 2026

– Yeah.