No Ginette Reno, the guys sent back to Laval, and Nick Suzuki’s leadership

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
No Ginette Reno, the guys sent back to Laval, and Nick Suzuki’s leadership
Credit: YouTube

In the past, playoff hockey was synonymous with Ginette Reno.

The legendary Quebec singer, as you no doubt know, was a key part of the Canadiens' playoff games in the 2010s.

Her rendition of the Canadian national anthem was eagerly anticipated.

But things have changed, and she is no longer the automatic choice. Still, that doesn't stop fans from asking to see her again every time the Habs make the playoffs.

That won't happen tonight, however.

As Karine Hains pointed out, the Canadiens' pregame notes indicate that Alexandre Sylvestre will be in charge of the national anthems.

So Ginette isn't on the menu.

The Rocket and the playoffs

David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom are still with the Canadiens. No one expects to see them play anytime soon… but no one is complaining about seeing them in the stands.

Why? Because they wouldn't be playing any more in Laval.

Right now, the Rocket is waiting for the winner of the series between the Marlies and the Americans. Game #2 takes place tonight. If the Marlies lose, there will be a decisive game on Sunday.

The Rocket's series could start on April 29, next Wednesday. And that's when we'll see if the Habs send one of the two guys down.

The captain's leadership

You've probably already read Cole Caufield's piece in The Players' Tribune. But I wanted to revisit a part of his text regarding his captain.

Caufield said this:

“I assure you that Nick Suzuki makes more noise off the ice. But the label of ‘quiet leader' sticks to him. He's truly a captain who leads by example.” – Cole Caufield on Nick Suzuki

It's interesting to note that Suzuki isn't always so reserved. He knows how to play the right role at the right time, and clearly, that helps him in his duties.

Interesting…


In a nutshell

– Rick Bowness takes the reins.

– That's right.

– Official.

– Concussion for Jake Sanderson.

– Yeah.

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