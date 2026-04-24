MLB in Brief: Michel Laplante Honored | Willie MacIver Joins the Blue Jays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Michel Laplante Honored | Willie MacIver Joins the Blue Jays
Credit: YouTube

Michel Laplante Honored

The Capitales will retire his jersey on August 1.

Garrett Crochet can bounce back

But he has to.

The Giants don't regret the Rafael Devers trade

But the guy needs to step up.

Willie MacIver to the Blue Jays

The catcher is headed to Triple-A.

Speaking of the Blue Jays: George Springer is nearing a return.

Why are we still talking about this in 2026?

The Shohei Ohtani Rule has been around since his days in Anaheim… but now, people are complaining more than ever.

The fact that he could be in the running for the Cy Young Award is undoubtedly part of the equation.

A true team player

Myles Straw is important in the locker room.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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