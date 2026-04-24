MLB in Brief: Michel Laplante Honored | Willie MacIver Joins the Blue Jays

Michel Laplante Honored

The Capitales will retire his jersey on August 1.

Well deserved! https://t.co/81eUXl35l2 — Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) April 24, 2026

Garrett Crochet can bounce back

But he has to.

What's going on with Garrett Crochet? @PitchingNinja says he's a little nervous, but believes he has what it takes to bounce back. pic.twitter.com/XdnOXUS6EW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 24, 2026

The Giants don't regret the Rafael Devers trade

But the guy needs to step up.

Interesting read from @extrabaggs: Rafael Devers isn't hitting fastballs, but Buster Posey doesn't regret the trade https://t.co/W47i1v9uga — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 24, 2026

Willie MacIver to the Blue Jays

The catcher is headed to Triple-A.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired C Willie MacIver from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. MacIver has been optioned to Triple-A. INF Tyler Fitzgerald has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/ZaaXulLpa2 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 24, 2026

Speaking of the Blue Jays: George Springer is nearing a return.

Why are we still talking about this in 2026?

The Shohei Ohtani Rule has been around since his days in Anaheim… but now, people are complaining more than ever.

Unpacking the ‘Shohei Ohtani Rule,' and whether it's too much or unfair. https://t.co/tj3yZgvldW — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 24, 2026

The fact that he could be in the running for the Cy Young Award is undoubtedly part of the equation.

Either Shohei Ohtani or Paul Skenes has to falter for Mason Miller to have a legitimate shot at winning the Cy Young Award, says @PitchingNinja. pic.twitter.com/uJ8E3FykZO — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 24, 2026

A true team player

Myles Straw is important in the locker room.

We know Myles Straw is a “good clubhouse guy.” But what exactly does that mean and how did the Blue Jays' outfielder become such a respected presence in the locker room? A closer look:https://t.co/ZIcU40I6C0 — David Singh (@ByDavidSingh) April 24, 2026

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