Martin St-Louis doesn’t like seeing his players on social media (especially in Montreal)

Martin St-Louis wasn't really one to talk to the media when he was playing. You can still sense that from time to time now that he's the Canadiens' coach.

Clearly, he's more the type to wash his dirty laundry within the family. When there's a problem, he wants it resolved internally, without outside input and without distractions.

That's clearly his way of doing things.

The Kirby Dach case is a good example. St. Louis publicly defended his player, despite his rough play. The coach wants to make adjustments internally.

But as we know, Kirby Dach received quite a bit of feedback from fans… to the point of closing his Instagram account. That's the new reality of social media.

And the coach doesn't like it.

When asked about this, St-Louis said he'd prefer his players not to be on social media… especially in a market like Montreal.

Asking guys in their 20s and 30s, who grew up with it (especially those in their 20s) in their hands, to cut themselves off from social media is too much. We get it.

And the coach didn't ask the guys to do it. He says that, in an ideal world, he'd like to see it happen.

But we understand that the coach sees it all as a distraction. Especially during the playoffs… and especially given that some fans go too far and push a guy like Kirby Dach to the limit.

I imagine the Habs players are just looking forward to tonight's game, to move on. And if the team were to win tonight, it would change the mood in town.

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

The topic is causing a stir among the Yankees. https://t.co/nm5S18VeOs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 24, 2026

– There'll be a great atmosphere in town.

So happy to be back at the Bell Centre tonight! After winning one game at the Tampa Bay library, it's now time for real playoff hockey! — Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) April 24, 2026

– Today's practice is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

#Habs will have a 10:30 a.m. morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's Game 3 vs. the #GoBolts — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 24, 2026

– Brady Tkachuk needs to step up.