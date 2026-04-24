Kirby Dach is not at today’s practice: he’s not helping himself

Will Martin St-Louis make any changes to his lineup for tonight's game? That's the question on everyone's mind in town.

And everyone has an opinion on the matter.

Right now, based on the clues we have, it seems the answer is no. Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno, the two main candidates for a lineup change, are expected to sit out tonight.

Darren Dreger: Too Early For Habs To Make a Change! https://t.co/axuztbVSMf — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) April 24, 2026

Today's practice won't give us many clues, though. After all, several players are out, which means what we see on the ice won't be representative.

And don't count on Martin St-Louis to provide any answers.

That said, this morning, it's worth noting that among the absentees was Kirby Dach. And far be it from me to pick on him, but I just don't see the logic in this.

Really, not at all.

Here we go! Playoff hockey at the Bell Centre. Not everyone is skating today – Newhook, Struble, Slafkovsky, Anderson, and Dach are just a few of the names missing. #Habs pic.twitter.com/B3yChjTDd8 — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) April 24, 2026

If he's not here because of his health, he should give up his spot. But I naturally doubt that's the reason for his absence this morning: I'm just putting forward the theory.

If he chose not to skate (after finishing his practice before the others yesterday), it looks bad.

Under the circumstances, his job is to do whatever he can to help himself, both on the ice and in public. Because even if some fans have gone too far, we know that some criticism (the kind directed at the hockey player himself) is justified.

And here, clearly, that's not the case.

overtime

Josh Anderson, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook, and Jayden Struble are the other guys who were absent. No complaints in their case: they give 100% on the ice.

They undoubtedly have their reasons for being absent.