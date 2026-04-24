JiC responds to Olivier Niquet: “You’re stooping to the level of Hockey 30”

This week, Renaud Lavoie criticized a segment from Olivier Niquet's show regarding ads on TVA Sports. You've probably seen it.

Basically, he mentioned that seeing a media figure who works for Radio-Canada (which is publicly funded and doesn't have to worry about advertising to the same extent as a private company) criticizing advertising didn't sit well with him.

It caused quite a stir.

And what you need to know is that he's not the only one at Quebecor who has spoken out against the comments made at Radio-Canada. JiC and Benoit Dutrizac did the same on QUB.

The clip is available here.

The fact that a clip featuring Jean-Charles Lajoie was used (in which he uses colorful language to discuss the series using metaphors) doesn't bother him per se.

But here is what he takes issue with regarding Olivier Niquet.

“What I find regrettable about this exercise is the lack of context. When you don't provide context, when you don't explain clearly what it is, when you casually snip it out like that, it's like you're doing clickbaiting. You're lowering yourself to the level of Hockey 30.” – JiC

Benoit Dutrizac (who, ironically, has already been a guest on the Hockey 30 podcast…), for his part, didn't hold back. He said that no one at Quebecor had the time or the resources to do the same thing and mess with them.

He added that Niquet was a pretentious, stupid, and arrogant person.

Clearly, the comment made on Radio-Canada didn't go over well at Quebecor. With games still to be announced ahead of the NHL's next TV contract, it feels like Niquet struck a nerve with his remarks.

The clip on QUB, which I invite you to listen to in its entirety, is proof of that.

In a nutshell

– Will there be changes to the Habs' lineup tonight?

Went to bed thinking there'd be changes to Montreal's lineup, but woke up feeling like there won't be.

It's 1-1, and Martin St. Louis has (justifiably) liked the way his team has played.

He hasn't shown his cards yet, but we'll see if anything is revealed at morning skate. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 24, 2026

– What do you think?

Canadiens-Lightning at the Bell Centre | Jon Cooper and his villain persona: “It's so bad” https://t.co/DG7qNM5noa — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 24, 2026

– That makes sense.