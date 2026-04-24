Jeremiyah Love suspects an internal leak regarding the Cardinals’ selection

The suspense lasted only a few minutes for Arizona Cardinals fans.

By selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the 2026 draft, the organization confirmed its ambitions: to inject a massive dose of explosiveness into its offensive unit.

While this pick surprised some analysts who favored a defensive player or a trade, it appears the decision had already been made behind the scenes. Star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. even let the cat out of the bag before the official announcement. Love revealed to CBS Sports that he received a text message from his future teammate moments before stepping onto the podium: “He told me the guys were excited to welcome me. He probably already knew,” the rookie said with a smile.

An “all-purpose” profile that appeals to Mel Kiper Jr.

Despite the presence of James Conner and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield, the addition of Love is seen as a stroke of genius by many experts. For ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Love isn't just a ball carrier, but a versatile playmaker. With a 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds, he has the potential to score every time he touches the ball, whether through the run or with catches on the outside.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's goal is clear: to use Love as a multidimensional weapon alongside Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. to energize an offense that lacked identity last season. Although needs remain on the offensive line and on defense, the Cardinals have bet on raw talent. For a team looking for a second wind, the arrival of this 20-year-old prodigy could very well be the spark that fans in the desert have been waiting for.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.