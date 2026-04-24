Jeff Hoffman loses his role as closer: Ross Atkins confirms it

The Blue Jays have reached their limit.

Ross Atkins, the team's GM, spoke to the media today to confirm what many fans have wanted for a long time: Jeff Hoffman is no longer the Blue Jays' closer.

Will he ever be again? Who knows.

But after some discussion, in the short term, the Blue Jays will go with a committee. So John Schneider will decide on a day-to-day basis who will fill the No. 1 reliever role.

For the time being, the Blue Jays don't intend to go with a single closer, said Atkins. Usage will be “something that we work through on a daily basis.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 24, 2026

Louis Varland will likely be part of the mix, but the club doesn't want to lock him into a specific role, as he's too valuable as a pitcher who can be used in a variety of situations.

Hoffman is taking it in stride, as he just wants what's best for the club. He'll let John Schneider decide and will pitch whenever he's asked to.

Just chatted with Jeff Hoffman about the #BlueJays' new closer situation. He said it's ‘Schneider's ship' and he's willing to do whatever is asked. “Whatever puts the team in the best position to win. Right now, that's not me there. We can reevaluate periodically.” — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 24, 2026

Now that's a team player's response. He's undoubtedly upset, but he's not putting his needs ahead of the team's. He knows his organization needs more stability, and he accepts that.

And if he gets back on track, he'll be able to reclaim his spot.

It was time for the Blue Jays to take action. It remains to be seen whether the decision will pay off or if the club will struggle with its new lineup, which isn't ideal right now—but is necessary.

Only time will tell.

PMLB

Jose Berrios: His next start will be in Triple-A.

Jose Berrios (elbow) is throwing a bullpen session on Friday before joining Triple-A Buffalo for his next rehab outing, according to Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 24, 2026

Trey Yesavage: His next start could be in the Majors. If so, a starter will likely move to the bullpen.

The Blue Jays are discussing next steps with Trey Yesavage today, said Ross Atkins. The team is “really encouraged by where he is, encouraged by his stuff, and encouraged by his progress. He's obviously healthy at this point. So, we feel like he could be an option for us soon.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 24, 2026

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