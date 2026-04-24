Jeff Hoffman loses his role as closer: Ross Atkins confirms it

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jeff Hoffman loses his role as closer: Ross Atkins confirms it
Credit: Sportsnet

The Blue Jays have reached their limit.

Ross Atkins, the team's GM, spoke to the media today to confirm what many fans have wanted for a long time: Jeff Hoffman is no longer the Blue Jays' closer.

Will he ever be again? Who knows.

But after some discussion, in the short term, the Blue Jays will go with a committee. So John Schneider will decide on a day-to-day basis who will fill the No. 1 reliever role.

Louis Varland will likely be part of the mix, but the club doesn't want to lock him into a specific role, as he's too valuable as a pitcher who can be used in a variety of situations.

Hoffman is taking it in stride, as he just wants what's best for the club. He'll let John Schneider decide and will pitch whenever he's asked to.

Now that's a team player's response. He's undoubtedly upset, but he's not putting his needs ahead of the team's. He knows his organization needs more stability, and he accepts that.

And if he gets back on track, he'll be able to reclaim his spot.

It was time for the Blue Jays to take action. It remains to be seen whether the decision will pay off or if the club will struggle with its new lineup, which isn't ideal right now—but is necessary.

Only time will tell.

PMLB
  • Jose Berrios: His next start will be in Triple-A.
  • Trey Yesavage: His next start could be in the Majors. If so, a starter will likely move to the bullpen.
  • 1,000 games for Vladdy.

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