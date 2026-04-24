Isa Desjardins is not suing Desharnais; Dobson has been re-evaluated; and Ovechkin is in Hershey

We learned yesterday morning from the Journal de Montréal that a former NHL player is being sued by his ex-partner for “unjust enrichment.”

Basically, the ex-girlfriend of a hockey player who played for about 15 years (in the NHL and Europe) believes that $600,000 of the $2 million he accumulated should go to her. She claims she put her career aspirations on hold to follow her boyfriend and take care of family life.

The plaintiff claims that the player's current assets should in fact be considered the assets of a family joint venture (67% to him, 33% to her).

We've all wondered which player this might be… and honestly, most of us immediately thought of David Desharnais, whose separation from Isabelle Desjardins has been widely reported.

However, Isabelle Desjardins quickly clarified on her Instagram account that she was not the subject of the lawsuit. “The Desharnais/Desjardins clan is at peace. The article does not concern us.”

It must be said that certain clues led us to believe it wasn't actually about her: Desharnais has likely accumulated over $2 million in assets during his career, Isabelle and David haven't been together for 20 years, and Isabelle has previously held a full-time job.

So who is it then? Who knows… but the important thing is to make sure people stop thinking it's David Desharnais and Isabelle Desjardins.

Noah Dobson: 14 days since his injury

On April 11, Noah Dobson took a shot that he blocked… but which injured him. On April 12, the Canadiens told us that Dobson had an upper-body injury and that his condition would be reevaluated in two weeks

. Yesterday, Martin St-Louis mentioned in a friendly tone

to reporters that he hadn't received any updates regarding his top right-handed defenseman

.

We can therefore expect doctors to re-evaluate Noah Dobson's injury today (or Monday). The weekend is a break for quite a few people…

It will be interesting to see the results of this re-evaluation… or at least the new timeline.

Remember that on April 16, we learned that Dobson had undergone thumb surgery and that such a procedure generally requires four to six weeks of rehab. So I won't be holding my breath…

Noah Dobson is around the team, but we don't know if he's been skating. There are signs that suggest he has, but we have no confirmation.

Dobson's return would change a lot of things, though I wonder which defenseman would be left out right now…

Alex Ovechkin: Hockey Even on Vacation

The Capitals may have been the 12th-highest winning team in 2025-26—and seventh in regulation wins—but their players have been on vacation for a few days now.

The Caps' season ended 10 days ago, but Alex Ovechkin still decided to travel to Hershey (2 hours and 15 minutes away) to cheer on the Capitals' farm team, the Bears.

And he didn't hide once he got there!

Alex Ovechkin is here in Hershey! I repeat. @ovi8 is in the building cheering on @TheHersheyBears tonight in Game 2.@InsideAHLHockey pic.twitter.com/eHfZ7itxPi — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) April 23, 2026

I don't know if Ovechkin's presence motivated the Bears players, but they beat the Bridgeport Islanders 5–2 last night. The result: the Bears advance to the next round and the Islanders are out. They'll be moving to Hamilton during the offseason.

It's not yet clear if Ovechkin will return for another season in September, but seeing him show up in Hershey when he could be doing anything else confirms one thing: he still loves hockey.

Big soccer weekend in Montreal

All eyes are currently on the Canadiens, who will face the Lightning on Friday and Sunday nights at the Bell Centre, but there will also be two very interesting soccer matches in the 514.

First, FC Supra will be looking for its first win on Quebec soil tonight at CEPSUM, as the Halifax Wanderers take on the team.

GOOD MORNING! IT'S GAME DAY! Tonight, we're back at CEPSUM Stadium to take on the Halifax Wanderers at 7 p.m. Student Night Limited

tickets available! Don't miss your chance to be part of the moment. Bring the noise. Bring the energy. Be there. #ÀNOUS pic.twitter.com/Xlvj8dNBOS — FC Supra Québec (@fcsupraquebec) April 24, 2026

Second, CF Montréal will look to secure a second win in as many games under Eullaffroy when they host NYCFC tomorrow.

We're hosting New York City FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday Taking on New York City FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday Tickets https://t.co/PxA6X3PR6R#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/hwmqJ3S1pm — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) April 22, 2026

Yes, there will be 21,000 white towels in the air tonight at the Bell Centre, but that doesn't stop the city from also getting into the soccer spirit.

In a flurry

– It'll be up to them to rise to the occasion.

Arber Xhekaj: “I'll be honest. For physical players like Anderson, Struble, and me, the energy of the crowd during the playoffs in Montreal is a huge PLUS. I woke up with a smile this morning. The whole province is on fire. It's going to be an incredible night.” — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 24, 2026

– News from the Lightning's practice.

The #GoBolts on the ice for today's optional morning skate ahead of Game 3 are: Hedman

D'Astous

Bjorkstrand

Geekie

Paul

Goncalves

Sabourin

Lilleberg

Carlile

Crozier

Vasilevskiy

Johansson

Meneghin — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 24, 2026

– Martin St-Louis is looking forward to tonight.

“It's going to be chaotic in the arena tonight. I'm lucky to be able to experience this with my family. Lucky to be behind the bench for this team.” pic.twitter.com/mEqNJZVMwc — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 24, 2026

– Indeed.