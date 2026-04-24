George Springer is putting his Toronto home up for sale

George Springer has been with Toronto for six years.

Although he's had his ups and downs, his impact has always been felt. He had some standout moments in 2025, when the team made it to the World Series against L.A.

In 2026, things have been tougher for him. Limited to a pinch-hitting role, the player—who is in the final year of his contract—is currently on the team's injured list.

That said, we expect to see him back in action soon.

“Maybe just even a day or two.” John Schneider gives the latest update on George Springer (toe). #BlueJays | #BlueJays50

https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/VEEHvTE3K2 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) April 24, 2026

But as we've said, it's unclear whether his future lies in Toronto in the medium term. He's slowed down and is more of a designated hitter than anything else at this point.

It's unclear whether he'll reach an agreement with the Blue Jays for next season.

Nor is it clear whether we should read too much into the fact that the veteran has put his Toronto home up for sale. He's asking $6.4 million for his place.

You can click here to see photos.

Blue Jays star George Springer puts Toronto mansion on the market for $6.4 million, from @danbilickihttps://t.co/KM1LbJQiuo pic.twitter.com/4GSvjo2oZW — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) April 24, 2026

Is this a sign that the former Astro, who bought the house in his second year in the city, doesn't believe in his chances of returning to Toronto in 2027? It's hard to say since we don't know if he'll continue playing—or in which city.

But let's just say it adds a bit of mystery to the question of his future in the City of Kings.

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