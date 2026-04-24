72 hours after his poor performance, Kirby Dach scores a big goal

Raphael Simard
72 hours after his poor performance, Kirby Dach scores a big goal
Credit: X

Kirby Dach didn't have a good game during his team's overtime loss in Game 2.

He played so poorly that he was the target of harassment on social media, and his presence for Game 3 was far from certain.

In the end, he earned Martin St-Louis's trust, and that trust paid off. He scored a big goal to tie the game at two in the second period.

In the first period, he assisted on Alexandre Texier's goal.

The trio he forms with the Frenchman and Zachary Bolduc is the best on the Habs tonight.

All three members of the trio had multiple scoring chances and made MSL look good.

Patrick Lalime had predicted a Habs win and a first-star award for Dach. So far, his prediction is looking pretty good. After deactivating his Instagram account, Dach has made a brilliant comeback.

True fans welcomed him before the game with applause and chants of his name. Several times during the game, you could also hear the chants: “Kirby, Kirby, Kirby!”

I think his line is here to stay.


In a nutshell

– One to watch.

– Must-read.

– Morgan Frost could be on the move.

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