72 hours after his poor performance, Kirby Dach scores a big goal

Kirby Dach didn't have a good game during his team's overtime loss in Game 2.

He played so poorly that he was the target of harassment on social media, and his presence for Game 3 was far from certain.

In the end, he earned Martin St-Louis's trust, and that trust paid off. He scored a big goal to tie the game at two in the second period.

KIRBY DACH HAS TIED THE GAME AND MONTREAL LOVES IT ( : NHL on TNT) pic.twitter.com/QwdHwvbJuG — BarDown (@BarDown) April 25, 2026

In the first period, he assisted on Alexandre Texier's goal.

ALEXANDRE TEXIER OPENS THE SCORING AND THE BELL CENTRE ERUPTS pic.twitter.com/us2MIhfzj6 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2026

The trio he forms with the Frenchman and Zachary Bolduc is the best on the Habs tonight.

All three members of the trio had multiple scoring chances and made MSL look good.

Patrick Lalime had predicted a Habs win and a first-star award for Dach. So far, his prediction is looking pretty good. After deactivating his Instagram account, Dach has made a brilliant comeback.

True fans welcomed him before the game with applause and chants of his name. Several times during the game, you could also hear the chants: “Kirby, Kirby, Kirby!”

I think his line is here to stay.

In a nutshell

– One to watch.

David Pagnotta: Re Alex Tuch: I wouldn't be shocked if Chicago views him as their primary target this summer…if he's going to July 1 – DFO Rundown (4/22) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 24, 2026

– Must-read.

A great piece highlighting a member of a dying breed. Not too many sons of farmers climbing the hockey ladder anymore, but the ones left are extremely coveted.

I know people who rave about how hard Pickford works, and how hard he plays. Not just a remarkable scorer for a… https://t.co/Mwtb74foFY — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 24, 2026

– Morgan Frost could be on the move.