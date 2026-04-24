5 Things to Know About Prospect Ty Simpson

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Ty Simpson's journey is drawing increasing attention.

Behind his performances with the Alabama Crimson Tide lies a defining family history. The keyword “Ty Simpson family NFL Draft” illustrates this reality well: his development relies as much on his talent as on his environment.

1. A father who has been an influential coach for nearly 20 years

Football is at the heart of the Simpson family. His father, Jason Simpson, has been coaching the UT Martin Skyhawks since 2006. With several conference titles to his credit, he gave his son an early immersion in the world of football.

Growing up in this environment allowed Ty Simpson to develop a game intelligence and instincts that are rare for a quarterback his age.

2. A Family Constantly on the Move

During the 2025 season, the Simpson family faced a real logistical headache. Julie Simpson attended her youngest son's games on Fridays, before heading to watch Ty play on Saturdays, while Jason coached his own team.

This intense schedule illustrates a total commitment to the sport and exceptional family support.

3. A Devoted Mother Despite the Sacrifices

Julie Simpson played a central role in her son's career. Attending every one of his college games, she often had to forgo watching her husband's. Ty Simpson himself has emphasized the importance of this constant support in his development.

4. A faith rooted in childhood

Faith plays an important role in Ty Simpson's life. Introduced to it at a very young age by his father, who was also involved in their religious community, he developed a spiritual foundation that helped him get through the toughest moments of his career, particularly when he was a reserve player.

Before becoming a starter, Ty Simpson had to wait three seasons behind established players like Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe. When he finally got his chance in 2025, he lived up to expectations with solid performances, confirming his status as a five-star recruit acquired straight out of high school.

Ty Simpson's story demonstrates that success isn't solely based on individual talent. Thanks to a stable and supportive family structure, he is now entering a crucial phase of his career in the National Football League with a solid foundation.

As the draft approaches, Ty Simpson embodies a well-rounded profile: talented, disciplined, and deeply influenced by an environment that has shaped every step of his journey.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.