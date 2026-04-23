Will Kirby Dach be in uniform tomorrow? A clue from practice

This morning at practice, Kirby Dach was one of the first to arrive.

We all agree that's a good thing… even though he left quickly. Practice didn't last long, and he didn't stick around to put in extra time like the others.

Hmm…

The big question remains: will Kirby Dach stay in the lineup tomorrow night? He was among the first players to hit the ice this morning in Brossard.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dach #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/oOkWwUGKE3 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 23, 2026

Practice is over. It lasted about 20 minutes. Several guys were still doing solo drills afterward. One of the first to leave the ice after the short practice? Dach. Given the current situation… putting in some extra work wouldn't have been such a bad thing, right? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/EiNi0TVBBI — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 23, 2026

But during practice itself, even though there were no drills with established trios, we still saw a hint that suggests Marc Denis's wish might come true: Dach could play tomorrow.

Note: this is just a clue. But still.

While Patrik Laine, Brendan Gallagher, and Joe Veleno wore white, Dach and his linemates from the start of the playoffs (Zachary Bolduc and Oliver Kapanen) wore red.

I know the lines weren't practiced, but still.

Will Dach play tomorrow? That's the million-dollar question. On the other hand… He's wearing red at practice this morning, just like Bolduc and Kapanen (his line for the past few games). Gallagher, Veleno, and Laine are in white. Any clues for Game 3? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/XDi2yFIfIi — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 23, 2026

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky were wearing red, while Ivan Demidov, Alex Newhook, and Alexandre Texier were wearing white.

Phillip Danault and Jake Evans didn't have the same jersey color… but Josh Anderson's absence from practice skews the data in this case.

That doesn't mean Dach will play tomorrow, since things can change and since Martin St-Louis may have been trying to keep his cards close to his chest this morning. But it's interesting, isn't it?

After all, even if we set aside his overtime performance on Tuesday, Dach doesn't deserve to keep his spot, according to… pretty much everyone who follows the Habs and doesn't work for the club.

In a nutshell

– It wasn't the most intense practice.

– Nice.

– Nice highlight.