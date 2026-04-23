The Mets win a game, but Francisco Lindor gets injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Mets win a game, but Francisco Lindor gets injured
Credit: Sportsnet

Things can't all be going well in New York.

At first glance, it's easy to say the team had a great night. After all, Juan Soto was back in the lineup, and the Queens squad snapped its 12-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Twins.

With the Phillies' eighth straight loss, it's now the Philly team that has the worst active losing streak in Major League Baseball.

But since nothing is perfect, we've learned that Francisco Lindor left the game in the fourth inning due to a calf injury. Bo Bichette finished the game at shortstop.

Obviously, even though Lindor is having a disastrous start to the season, seeing him leave the game is hard news to swallow in New York.

It's worth noting that this is the same injury that caused Juan Soto to miss several weeks of action. So people in New York are holding their breath right now, which is understandable.

If Lindor were to be sidelined, it wouldn't be easy. Because despite his rough season, it would put just as much pressure on the rest of the lineup as it did when the team was forced to play without Juan Soto.

The team needs all its players to try to turn things around.

PMLB
  • Enjoy the listen.
  • His streak of reaching base in 53 consecutive games is over, and the Dodgers lost 3-0. But he pitched six scoreless innings, and his ERA is 0.38.
  • Excellent outing.
  • Solid outing for Jose Berrios in the minors.
  • Michael Harris II is on a roll this season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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