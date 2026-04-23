The Mets win a game, but Francisco Lindor gets injured

Things can't all be going well in New York.

At first glance, it's easy to say the team had a great night. After all, Juan Soto was back in the lineup, and the Queens squad snapped its 12-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Twins.

With the Phillies' eighth straight loss, it's now the Philly team that has the worst active losing streak in Major League Baseball.

But since nothing is perfect, we've learned that Francisco Lindor left the game in the fourth inning due to a calf injury. Bo Bichette finished the game at shortstop.

The Mets have won a baseball game pic.twitter.com/SPJzBpaTQL — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2026

Obviously, even though Lindor is having a disastrous start to the season, seeing him leave the game is hard news to swallow in New York.

It's worth noting that this is the same injury that caused Juan Soto to miss several weeks of action. So people in New York are holding their breath right now, which is understandable.

Francisco Lindor has left tonight's game after rounding third on Alvarez's double pic.twitter.com/yTfyAZUHRU — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2026

If Lindor were to be sidelined, it wouldn't be easy. Because despite his rough season, it would put just as much pressure on the rest of the lineup as it did when the team was forced to play without Juan Soto.

The team needs all its players to try to turn things around.

PMLB

Enjoy the listen.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard We're looking back at the Jeff Hoffman situation, the Mets' streak, and the Anthony Volpe case https://t.co/D6lJY1vF8D — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) April 23, 2026

His streak of reaching base in 53 consecutive games is over, and the Dodgers lost 3-0. But he pitched six scoreless innings, and his ERA is 0.38.

SHOHEI OHTANI IS UNREAL!! 6 scoreless innings. 7 strikeouts. Lowers his season ERA to 0.38 The greatest baseball player OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/eCWU5urf7L — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 23, 2026

Excellent outing.

Max Fried's DOMINANT pitching performance through eight keeps the Red Sox scoreless pic.twitter.com/0msTuykdew — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2026

Solid outing for Jose Berrios in the minors.

In his second rehab start for the Dunedin #BlueJays, Jose Berrios threw 4 shutout innings on 55 pitches: 4IP 3H 0ER 5K 0BB He averaged 93.5 mph on his fastball, topping out at 94.6. A fairly encouraging outing for Berrios, who should start moving up the minors on this assignment soon. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 23, 2026

Michael Harris II is on a roll this season.

Here's Harris' second homer of the night. Check back in 15 minutes to see his third pic.twitter.com/nk34Ycb6gn — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 22, 2026

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