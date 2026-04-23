The 49ers receive a serious warning regarding Mac Jones

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a tricky strategic position.

Their backup quarterback, Mac Jones, is drawing interest on the trade market, given that this year's quarterback class is considered relatively limited. However, some observers are warning the organization against making a hasty decision.

According to analyst Daryle “Guru” Johnson, trading Jones—even for a promising draft pick—could prove risky for a team aiming to remain competitive right away.

The reasoning is based on a simple principle: stability at the quarterback position remains essential in the National Football League. Behind starter Brock Purdy, Mac Jones represents a reliable option, having already demonstrated his ability to keep the team afloat in the event of the unexpected.

Last season, Jones played a key role in keeping the 49ers in the race, particularly amid uncertainty surrounding Purdy's health. In a league where injuries can quickly alter the course of a season, having an experienced backup is a significant advantage.

Johnson emphasizes: even if the team has few draft picks, Jones's immediate value could outweigh that of a prospect selected in the second or third round.

The idea of trading Jones to draft a young quarterback may seem appealing on paper. However, it carries significant risk. A rookie typically needs time to adjust to the pace and demands of the NFL, which could leave the 49ers in a vulnerable position should an injury occur at the quarterback position.

With that in mind, keeping a proven player appears to be a more prudent strategy for a team with high ambitions.

A roster that continues to evolve

Additionally, Brock Purdy recently spoke about the arrival of wide receiver Christian Kirk, highlighting his football intelligence and experience. This type of addition strengthens the 49ers' offense and demonstrates a clear commitment to maximizing their current window of competitiveness.

In this context, sacrificing a depth player like Mac Jones could run counter to this logic.

A strategic decision for the short and long term

Ultimately, the San Francisco 49ers will have to choose between two approaches: building capital for the future or securing their present with solid depth at football's most important position.

The warning is clear: in an unpredictable league, the value of a good backup quarterback is often underestimated… until the moment he becomes indispensable.

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