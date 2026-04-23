Series in Brief: The Penguins Are Really in Trouble

There were three games in the National Hockey League last night.

And for those of you wondering… no, the Canadiens weren't in action.

Let's see what happened:

Wednesday's three-game slate saw the @NHLFlyers move to the brink of a sweep, the @DallasStars take a series lead on the road, and the @AnaheimDucks tie their series as they return home to California. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/8zyljFDO7U pic.twitter.com/mTTt0ipmFT — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 23, 2026

1: The Penguins are really in trouble

The series between the Penguins and the Flyers headed to Philadelphia for Game #3 between the two teams.

The Flyers, leading 2-0, weren't about to slow down…

Evgeni Malkin opened the scoring in yesterday's game, but that's when the Flyers woke up. Trevor Zegras tied the game:

And after Zegras' goal, Rasmus Ristolainen scored his first career playoff goal:

THE FLYERS HAVE THEIR FIRST LEAD OF THE NIGHT AND RASMUS RISTOLAINEN HAS HIS FIRST CAREER PLAYOFF GOAL pic.twitter.com/Rm0QNrbFVF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2026

Did you think the Flyers were done with their demolition job?

Not so fast…

NICK SEELER SCORES AGAIN THAT'S 2 GOALS IN 2:12 FOR THE FLYERS pic.twitter.com/VDDLG8gJuD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2026

The Penguins tried to get back into the game in the third period thanks to a goal by Erik Karlsson, but the Flyers simply wouldn't have any of it.

Noah Cates scored his team's fourth goal, and the Flyers never looked back:

The Flyers won 5-2 and now lead the series 3-0.

Things aren't going too well for Sidney Crosby's team, then. And they'd better wake up before it's too late…

2: Another quiet night for Connor McDavid

The Ducks are a dangerous team.

And the Oilers are starting to get that message: halfway through yesterday's game, Connor McDavid and his crew were trailing 3-1.

Connor Murphy cut the Oilers' deficit to one goal with a nice shot:

CONNOR MURPHY BRINGS THE OILERS WITHIN ONE pic.twitter.com/IKOxeKVVpC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2026

But the Ducks are young… and above all, they look hungry.

That play by Ryan Poehling sums it all up pretty well:

The Oilers, trailing by two goals, really needed a spark.

And that's exactly what happened late in the second period, when Zach Hyman scored his first goal of the 2026 playoffs to cut the deficit to just one goal. This game wasn't over yet…

Early in the third period, Josh Samanski sent Rogers Place into a frenzy.

The game-tying goal brought everyone back to square one with just over 13 minutes left in the game:

JOSH SAMANSKI The rookie scores his first #StanleyCup Playoff goal in his postseason debut! : TBS

: @Sportsnet & @TVASports 2 pic.twitter.com/B2Q9rTrupT — NHL (@NHL) April 23, 2026

But… the Ducks held the lead for nearly the entire game and weren't interested in heading back to Anaheim down 0-2 in the series.

Cutter Gauthier scored the game-winner with less than five minutes remaining:

THIS GAME IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE Cutter regains the lead with his second of the night pic.twitter.com/qEKMPzgBim — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 23, 2026

Ryan Poehling added an empty-net goal: the Ducks won 6-4, and the series, which now heads to California, is tied 1-1.

Connor McDavid was shut out again. He has zero points in two games since the start of the playoffs…

It's worth noting that the Oilers' captain appears to have gotten hurt during the game. Is he hampered by an injury, or has he been held scoreless in his last two games, just like that?

Connor McDavid left Game 3 with an apparent injury following this play He has since returned pic.twitter.com/QG9woNuNrq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2026

3: Wyatt Johnston… wow!

The series between the Wild and the Stars is so good. If you get a chance to watch a game, I highly recommend it…

With the game tied 2-2 yesterday, it was a former Canadiens player who stepped up for the Wild.

The big Michael McCarron scored to give his team the lead:

Except that the Stars are a tenacious team… and we saw that again last night. Mikko Rantanen did his thing, and that allowed Matt Duchene to tie the game in the third period.

Off to overtime!

DUCHENE TIES IT FOR THE STARS! WHAT A PLAY pic.twitter.com/aAP8fBwE8E — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 23, 2026

The first overtime period gave us some great hockey. We saw just how much Quinn Hughes and Mikko Rantanen hate each other, but…

But no goals were scored in the first overtime period.

Quinn Hughes interferes with Rantanen and then takes another shot at him!!!!!! Stars to the PP….. These two hate each other https://t.co/3Ie6fiauNf pic.twitter.com/31s1dcFcCg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 23, 2026

It was almost 2 a.m. (Quebec time) when the game between the two teams finally ended.

It was Wyatt Johnston who sent everyone to bed with his 6th career game-winning goal in the playoffs. Reminder: the youngster is only 22 years old… and he's also coming off a 45-goal season.

To say he's talented would be an understatement…

WYATT JOHNSTON ENDS IT The @DallasStars win this one in @Energizer double OT and take a 2-1 series lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/xjNi40GER8 — NHL (@NHL) April 23, 2026

Overtime

– Top scorers of the night:

– Three games tonight: