Practice: Victor Hedman is back with his teammates

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Practice: Victor Hedman is back with his teammates
Credit: NHL.com

Over the past few days, Victor Hedman has been spotted back with his teammates.

The towering defenseman, who is in Montreal, is by no means guaranteed to return to action during the first round. But there's still a chance.

We'll see in due time.

What you need to know is that he has started skating on his own again in the last few days. Just this morning, he was on the ice with Charle-Édouard D'Astous before the regular practice.

But, surprise: toward the end of the regular practice, the Bolts' captain returned to the ice. So, for a brief moment, he was able to rejoin his teammates.

That doesn't mean the defenseman will play anytime soon. But since it's a step in the right direction, we'll take a moment to note it, on the eve of Game #3.

We can all agree that Tampa Bay's defensive corps isn't what it used to be. With two more players out, it's clear that reinforcements would be welcome for Jon Cooper.

Remember that on the Canadiens' side, Noah Dobson hasn't yet practiced with his teammates. And as far as we know, we haven't seen him skate since he got injured. He may, however, have been skating away from the cameras.

The Habs, however, are currently doing better without Dobson than the Lightning are without Hedman. We'll see if either of them manages to return by the end of the series, which could stretch into May.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Speaking of practice.

– Read this.

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