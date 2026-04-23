Playoffs: The Canadiens are the team that allows the fewest dangerous scoring chances at 5-on-5

Early in the regular season, the Canadiens were winning games thanks to their offense. The goalies and defensemen simply weren't pulling their weight.

But during the final stretch of the regular season, Montreal began winning games by scores of 2-1 and 3-2 rather than 6-5 and 5-4.

Clearly, this defensive dominance has carried over into the playoffs. Martin St. Louis's squad is the team that allows the fewest high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five. Since the start of the playoffs, the Lightning have allowed 4.22 per 60 minutes.

High-danger chances per 60 minutes at 5v5 in these playoffs: 1. 13.35 — Colorado Avalanche

2. 13.33 — Boston Bruins

3. 12.86 — Carolina Hurricanes

4. 11.43 — Ottawa Senators

5. 11.11 — Buffalo Sabres

6. 10.99 — Edmonton Oilers

7. 10.85 — Montreal Canadiens 8. 9.39 — Vegas Golden… pic.twitter.com/pdXW3nmxv2 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 23, 2026

By comparison, the Habs rank seventh (out of 16) at 10.85 chances per 60-minute period.

The Avalanche lead this ranking at 13.35.

Toward the end of the season, Montreal tightened up its defensive play. And we're seeing Tampa Bay struggle to get into dangerous areas. The six defensemen—Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, Kaiden Guhle, and Alex Carrier—are doing a good job.

Not only are they better defensively, but they intimidate and inspire more fear. In fact, Xhekaj and St-Louis spoke about intimidation. Unlike in recent years, the Habs won't be intimidated. They're bigger and stronger than ever.

Arber Xhekaj today on the Tampa Bay Lightning referring to themselves as the “villains” vs. the Habs: “If they wanna think that, that's okay. We're here. We're ready for whatever they have to offer to us.” pic.twitter.com/1cktWPcG71 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 23, 2026

No matter how many scoring chances the Habs gave up to the Lightning in the first two games, the series remains tied 1-1, and Montreal has allowed six goals.

The rest of the series will come down to special teams.

In a nutshell

– No surprise.

– That's what I predicted.

The Cardinals have selected running back Jeremiyah Love. Rumors had been swirling since the start of the week, but I didn't believe them… — Stéphane Cadorette (@SCadoretteJDQ) April 24, 2026

– Will Cole Hutson convince his captain to come back?

Elliotte Friedman: If Alexander Ovechkin made his decision right after…Washington traded John Carlson and Nic Dowd, the emotions probably led him to retire. But two of the reasons I think he's considering returning are Cole Hutson…and Ilya Protas – Sportsnet (4/18) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 23, 2026

– Oh, really.

André the Giant honored in North Carolinahttps://t.co/08pI4PfEu7 — RDS (@RDSca) April 24, 2026

– Great news.