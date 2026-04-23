Nine straight losses for the Phillies: Bryce Harper has never seen anything like this

This winter, the Phillies' president (Dave Dombrowski) publicly expressed doubts about Bryce Harper's ability to return to elite form.

He hasn't had a start to the season like he did in 2015 or 2021, but things aren't going too badly for him.

We wondered if this would leave a mark on the team. And in light of the Pennsylvania squad's dismal start to the season, we're wondering if there aren't, in fact, some connections to be made.

The focus has recently been on the Mets, who ended their 12-game losing streak yesterday… but the Phillies aren't doing much better. They currently sit below the New York team in the standings following their ninth straight loss, which came today.

The Phillies' losing streak is up to nine games. They are now 8-17 on the season. pic.twitter.com/Gd9Khhprub — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 23, 2026

Zack Wheeler's return (Saturday) won't change everything. Neither will Taijuan Walker's dismissal, for that matter.

Will the Phillies become the first team to fire their manager this season? Let's just say that wouldn't be a surprise to me at all.

But in the meantime, the team needs to find solutions.

Harper, before today's game, said he'd never seen a situation like this in his career. The guys clearly don't know how to get out of this right now.

Bryce Harper on the Phillies' woes. “I can't remember something like this in my career.” Story here: https://t.co/Xf4olPlAFS — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 23, 2026

It won't be easy. But there's so much money invested in the team that I expect the club won't give up and will do everything to get back into playoff contention quickly.

But with the worst record in MLB, one wonders if it isn't already too late.

PMLB

Expansion: Vancouver is serious.

BREAKING… Vancouver City Council has approved a City-initiated bid process for a Major League Baseball expansion team. A formal process for “serious proponents” who have come forward. This “did not come out of left field.” #MLB #vanpoli #vanrehttps://t.co/afJUg5mSVg — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 23, 2026

The Rockies are picking up steam.

The Rockies are 10-15 this season They didn't win their 10th game last year until June… pic.twitter.com/Hp39APTFZg — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 23, 2026

Kyle Tucker is batting lower in the lineup.

Dodgers drop slumping Kyle Tucker down in batting order: ‘Just not comfortable' https://t.co/AqpkhSsJuS pic.twitter.com/jbXRz3LdEp — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 23, 2026

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