Nikita Kucherov: His first playoff game at the Bell Centre since 2021

Everyone is getting ready for tomorrow's game at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens players, the Lightning players, fans of both teams, the many restaurants and bars in Montreal and Tampa Bay that stand to make a pretty penny… You name it.

But tomorrow will also mark Nikita Kucherov's return to Montreal… right in the middle of the playoffs. Do I need to remind you what happened in 2021, after the Canadiens were eliminated in the final against the Bolts?

The Russian decided to (pretty blatantly) mock Montreal fans by saying they looked a little crazy celebrating after the team's win in Game 4. He didn't make any friends that night, let's put it that way.

And Yanni Gourde can say all he wants that Kuch is a good guy in everyday life… but that won't change the fans' opinion of him in Montreal.

According to Yanni Gourde, what Habs fans saw of him during the 2021 finals is far from reflecting his true personality https://t.co/txQKvwi4DA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 23, 2026

Of course, we've seen Kucherov in Montreal since then.

But… we haven't seen him on the ice at the Bell Centre in a playoff game since 2021. And I'll guarantee you one thing: tomorrow night, there's likely going to be a lot, a lot of people who'll decide to boo Kucherov on the ice when he has the puck on his stick.

I'm looking forward to seeing how that plays out.

In all this, I'm also wondering how the fans will welcome Brandon Hagel. We're not necessarily talking about a guy who's screwed up multiple times on the Bell Centre ice, but with what happened in Game 2… I get the feeling he won't get the warmest welcome from the fans.

One thing's for sure, the atmosphere will be electric tomorrow night. And it's going to be quite a show!

In a nutshell

– That's a good one.

Arber Xhekaj didn't have many tips for Slaf after his fight pic.twitter.com/Ku5Imd5Jg2 — BarDown (@BarDown) April 23, 2026

– Must-read.

Salt Lake City, stand up As the @UtahMammoth head home in the franchise's first #StanleyCup Playoff appearance, Sean Durzi and Kailer Yamamoto talk team chemistry, competitiveness, and fan support: https://t.co/zXa4z1kVKs pic.twitter.com/KzJNCt1jg7 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 23, 2026

– Hehe.