MLB in Brief: Francisco Lindor to be sidelined for an extended period | Taijuna Walker released

Francisco Lindor on the injured list

Bo Bichette will remain at third base even though the starting shortstop will be out for an extended period. His injury is more serious than Juan Soto's.

It's a trip to the injured list for Francisco Lindor, his first in half a decade:https://t.co/SEnV7IJhQu — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 23, 2026

Mets Game 25 of 162, vs. MIN

Thursday, April 23, 7:10 p.m. ET

RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.29) Bichette 3B

Soto DH

Alvarez C

Robert CF

Baty RF

Vientos 1B

Semien 2B

Mauricio SS

Benge LF– Scott RHP (0-0, -.–) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 23, 2026

Taijuna Walker released

He wasn't delivering. The Phillies are going to lose nearly $15 million.

The Phillies have released Taijuan Walker in the final season of his four-year, $72 million deal. He posted a 9.13 ERA in five games this year pic.twitter.com/O27tVbAeyR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2026

The incredible Jose Soriano

What a start to the season for the pitcher.

If Jose Soriano continues to put together starts that lower his ERA, I think it'll be a pretty special year pic.twitter.com/uxbvkoy2g8 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) April 23, 2026

Alex Cora isn't worried

He's not worried about his job security.

Alex Cora says on WEEI that he's not concerned about being in the “hot seat”; he says he's very confident in the job he's doing. — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) April 23, 2026

The use of Ben Rice

Aaron Boone doesn't want to use him as a catcher.

Aaron Boone says he's been a little hesitant, as of now, to give Ben Rice a starting role at catcher. Boone added that he felt Rice was being overworked a bit in Spring Training, juggling his catching and first base duties, and they'd rather have him really focus on first base. pic.twitter.com/P4PLAgqiRv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 22, 2026

Magnificent

Are the Royals going to build this?

The Kansas City Royals released initial renderings of a world-class ballpark to be built in downtown Kansas City (Via: @Royals) pic.twitter.com/XsCm2AeYSu — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026

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