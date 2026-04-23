MLB in Brief: Francisco Lindor to be sidelined for an extended period | Taijuna Walker released
Francisco Lindor on the injured list
Bo Bichette will remain at third base even though the starting shortstop will be out for an extended period. His injury is more serious than Juan Soto's.
It's a trip to the injured list for Francisco Lindor, his first in half a decade:https://t.co/SEnV7IJhQu
— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 23, 2026
Mets Game 25 of 162, vs. MIN
Thursday, April 23, 7:10 p.m. ET
RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.29)
Bichette 3B
Soto DH
Alvarez C
Robert CF
Baty RF
Vientos 1B
Semien 2B
Mauricio SS
Benge LF–
Scott RHP (0-0, -.–)
— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 23, 2026
Taijuna Walker released
He wasn't delivering. The Phillies are going to lose nearly $15 million.
The Phillies have released Taijuan Walker in the final season of his four-year, $72 million deal. He posted a 9.13 ERA in five games this year pic.twitter.com/O27tVbAeyR
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2026
The incredible Jose Soriano
What a start to the season for the pitcher.
If Jose Soriano continues to put together starts that lower his ERA, I think it'll be a pretty special year pic.twitter.com/uxbvkoy2g8
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) April 23, 2026
Alex Cora isn't worried
He's not worried about his job security.
Alex Cora says on WEEI that he's not concerned about being in the “hot seat”; he says he's very confident in the job he's doing.
— Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) April 23, 2026
The use of Ben Rice
Aaron Boone doesn't want to use him as a catcher.
Aaron Boone says he's been a little hesitant, as of now, to give Ben Rice a starting role at catcher.
Boone added that he felt Rice was being overworked a bit in Spring Training, juggling his catching and first base duties, and they'd rather have him really focus on first base. pic.twitter.com/P4PLAgqiRv
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 22, 2026
Magnificent
Are the Royals going to build this?
The Kansas City Royals released initial renderings of a world-class ballpark to be built in downtown Kansas City
(Via: @Royals) pic.twitter.com/XsCm2AeYSu
— MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026
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