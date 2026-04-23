MLB in Brief: Francisco Lindor to be sidelined for an extended period | Taijuna Walker released

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Francisco Lindor to be sidelined for an extended period | Taijuna Walker released
Credit: Orlando Sentinel

Francisco Lindor on the injured list

Bo Bichette will remain at third base even though the starting shortstop will be out for an extended period. His injury is more serious than Juan Soto's.

Taijuna Walker released

He wasn't delivering. The Phillies are going to lose nearly $15 million.

The incredible Jose Soriano

What a start to the season for the pitcher.

Alex Cora isn't worried

He's not worried about his job security.

The use of Ben Rice

Aaron Boone doesn't want to use him as a catcher.

Magnificent

Are the Royals going to build this?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!